Nursing Home Differences | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
| Monday, Jun 1, 2020

Dr. Gene DorioI see patients in nursing homes once a month. Most elderly residents are relegated to these facilities because debilitating health problems prevent them from living at home. Around the country, they have become “hotspots” of infection.

County Public Health maintains real-time statistics that are accessible for online viewing. I recently visited two facilities, both at the extreme ends of the totem pole.

The infection and mortality rates of one were close to the highest in the county. The other had zero. Why?

Before the pandemic, I felt both gave equally adequate care. Could it be bad luck, or unrecognized contributing factors not dissected out by Public Health?

Already I recognize nursing-home differences in testing doctors, nurses, workers and residents. Plus, I notice a lack of PPEs including masks and gloves, especially for residents, to protect against the cross-exchange of infection. Other differences are the type of disinfectants, hand sanitizers, environmental cleansing agents and even laundry detergent. Has anyone teased out the most beneficial brands?

Standardizing care through timely testing, having available appropriate PPEs, and utilizing effective cleaning agents might narrow the statistical differences.

This potentially could lower the infection and mortality rate and cool down this “hotspot.”

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.
