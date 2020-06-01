Nursing Home Differences | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
The College of the Canyons Class of 2020 is truly unlike any other in the college’s 50-year history. They danced in their living rooms, and got hands-on nursing experience at a coronavirus testing site.
The infection and mortality rates of one of the nursing homes I visit were close to the highest in the county. The other had zero. Why?
After months of closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, state courts in Los Angeles County were closed again Monday following a weekend of protests, looting and escalating police violence.
Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an evictions moratorium executive order extending authorization for local governments to halt evictions through July 28 for renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger proclaimed a state of emergency in the county Sunday, as the sheriff sets a 6 p.m. curfew countywide to address widespread unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Sunday 1,379 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,547 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 89 more than Saturday.
Using diluted bleach on a cloth wipe, I clean all sinks, counters, knobs, buttons, light switches, ground phones, faucets, remote controls, keyboards, mouse and table tops. Takes me five minutes. Everyone should be doing this.
The governor approved L.A. city and county’s request to deploy members of the National Guard to assist Los Angeles and neighboring communities.
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 2,112 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,458 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 152 more than reported Friday.
A crowd of several hundred gathered Saturday in Santa Clarita to protest police violence as part of a nationwide reaction to several high-profile deaths in recent months.
One morning, it was pea-soup foggy as I thumped across an aged railroad trestle while the sun rose, casting stick-like tree shadows across my path. Momentarily entranced by the scene, I suddenly realized I was running through a swarm of small flies.
WASHINGTON (CN) — Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal wing of the Supreme Court in a late-night ruling Friday declining to block California’s restrictions on reopening places of worship amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As fire season in Los Angeles grows closer, Angeles National Forest officials are reminding visitors to pay attention to the fire use restrictions in place before visiting the national forest.
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is in the process of mailing Notices of Delinquency to property owners who have not paid their property taxes in full for the 2019-20 tax year. Delinquent taxes from the 2019-20 tax year will default if payment is not received by 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time or postmarked by the United States Postal Service before midnight on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
The city of Santa Clarita's Planning Commissioners will consider extending the timeframe for a 90,900-square-foot business development on Sierra Highway and hear public comments on a proposed 375-unit residential development in Saugus at the commission's next meeting on Tuesday, June 2, starting at 6 p.m.
For the 60 soon-to-be graduates of the College of the Canyons Registered Nurse Class of 2020, entry into the world of nursing will be baptism by fire.
California Department of Public Health officials gave Los Angeles County the OK Friday to reopen restaurants for in-person dining and allow barbershops and hair salons to resume offering services.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 1,824 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,306 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 122 more than reported Thursday.
California will enter the next phase of reopening its economy, but decisions will be left up to individual counties, Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday.
CVS Health has opened additional COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations, including the Canyon Country location at 26861 Sierra Highway.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hard to sort through true and false claims promoted by researchers that could be for profit and even harm the public.
