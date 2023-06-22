header image

June 22
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
| Thursday, Jun 22, 2023
Surfrider Beach

Surfrider Beach in Malibu. L.A. County courtesy photo.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Beach areas warnings:

– Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach

– Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

– Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

– Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

Beach areas now cleared:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

– Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Mustangs Announce Cross Country Fall Schedule
The Master's University men's and women's cross country teams will have five meets in 2023, including a return to their home meet, before defending their titles in the Golden State Athletic Conference Championships.
Mustangs Announce Cross Country Fall Schedule
Vincent Titiriga Named to Castaic Union School Board
The Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Titiriga to the school board.
Vincent Titiriga Named to Castaic Union School Board
TMU Releases Men’s, Women’s Fall Golf Schedules
After the most successful season in The Master's University's golf history, the men and women will tee it up once again this fall to compete for a national title.
TMU Releases Men’s, Women’s Fall Golf Schedules
COC Fall Semester Featuring New Career-Focused Programs
College of the Canyons will offer new degrees and certificates in the fall 2023 semester designed to help students successfully launch careers in growing fields.
COC Fall Semester Featuring New Career-Focused Programs
Volunteer ‘Allies’ Needed for SCV Foster Youth Nonprofit
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system.
Volunteer ‘Allies’ Needed for SCV Foster Youth Nonprofit
The Open Book Canyon Country Hosting New, Live Podcast
A live podcast tour is coming to Santa Clarita. The Open Book - Canyon Country will be hosting the podcast, Most Writers Are Fans, on Wednesday, July 12, at 4 p.m.
The Open Book Canyon Country Hosting New, Live Podcast
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Staying Safe During Fourth of July
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 63 new cases and one new death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Staying Safe During Fourth of July
Canyons Aquatic Club Hosts SoCal Championships
Canyons Aquatic Club recently hosted over 700 young swimmers at the Southern California Swimming June Age Group Championships, held at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center June 16-19.
Canyons Aquatic Club Hosts SoCal Championships
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the foolowing Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
SCVEDC Begins Recruitment for New CEO
After President & CEO Holly Schroeder announced her resignation SCVEDC is now in the process of finding a successor. 
SCVEDC Begins Recruitment for New CEO
Ocean Water Warning for June 21
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean water.
Ocean Water Warning for June 21
Textbook Publishers Commit to Diversify Instructional Materials
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond convened a hearing of his special Task Force on Inclusive Education at the State Capitol on June 21. 
Textbook Publishers Commit to Diversify Instructional Materials
June 22: COC Board Of Trustees To Discuss Affordable Student Housing
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will be discussing the operating cost, or Pro Forma, and potential environmental challenges of having student housing at a special board meeting on June 22. 
June 22: COC Board Of Trustees To Discuss Affordable Student Housing
CSUN Professor Explains the State of Earth’s Core Rotation
It has long been believed that all three layers of the Earth’s core have shared in the planet’s rotation, until earlier this year, when a recently published study provided evidence to show that the rotation of the inner core may have changed or even stopped.  
CSUN Professor Explains the State of Earth’s Core Rotation
Princess Cruises Recognized as Best Cruise Line for Alaska Sailings
Valencia based Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line in Alaska, has been recognized as the “Best Cruise Line for Alaska Sailings,” as part of the annual TravelAge West WAVE Awards.
Princess Cruises Recognized as Best Cruise Line for Alaska Sailings
July 15: Triumph Foundation Hosts Let’em Roll Gala to Benefit Disability Community
Triumph Foundation is celebrating 15 years of serving the community at its annual Let’em Roll Gala at the Universal Hilton in Universal City, on July 15, 2023. 
July 15: Triumph Foundation Hosts Let’em Roll Gala to Benefit Disability Community
Providence Releases 2022 Annual Report to Communities
Through its robust community benefits commitment, Providence and its community partners met the needs last year of these Southern Californians and tens of thousands more in need of health care, mental health services, food, pathways to housing and other services.
Providence Releases 2022 Annual Report to Communities
Public Health’s Tips To Avoid West Nile, Other Mosquito-Borne Diseases
With summer days becoming warmer, and mosquitos more common, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises all residents to take precautions now to help prevent mosquito-borne diseases.
Public Health’s Tips To Avoid West Nile, Other Mosquito-Borne Diseases
Today in SCV History (June 21)
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Ernie Hickson
Chamber Hosts Big Chicken Grand Opening
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 29 at 5:45 p.m. at Big Chicken, River Oaks Shopping Center, 24341 Magic Mountain Parkway, #5, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Chamber Hosts Big Chicken Grand Opening
July 16: Angelo Cervera at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Angelo Cervera, a war veteran and martial arts expert will appear Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. in the next Community Nature Education Series presentation at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
July 16: Angelo Cervera at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Ken Striplin | Concerts in the Park
It brings me great joy to watch our community come together and dance the night away at our annual Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union. Returning to Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, on Saturday nights starting at 7 p.m. from July 8 through Aug. 26, this event features live, free entertainment for friends and family to enjoy.
Ken Striplin | Concerts in the Park
SCVNews.com
