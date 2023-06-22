Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches

Surfrider Beach in Malibu. L.A. County courtesy photo.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Beach areas warnings:
– Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach
– Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
– Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
– Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
Beach areas now cleared:
Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:
– Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
