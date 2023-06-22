Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches

A live podcast tour is coming to Santa Clarita. The Open Book - Canyon Country will be hosting the podcast, Most Writers Are Fans, on Wednesday, July 12, at 4 p.m.

Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system.

College of the Canyons will offer new degrees and certificates in the fall 2023 semester designed to help students successfully launch careers in growing fields.

After the most successful season in The Master's University's golf history, the men and women will tee it up once again this fall to compete for a national title.

The Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Titiriga to the school board.

The Master's University men's and women's cross country teams will have five meets in 2023, including a return to their home meet, before defending their titles in the Golden State Athletic Conference Championships.

After President & CEO Holly Schroeder announced her resignation SCVEDC is now in the process of finding a successor.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the foolowing Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.

Canyons Aquatic Club recently hosted over 700 young swimmers at the Southern California Swimming June Age Group Championships, held at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center June 16-19.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 63 new cases and one new death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.

Triumph Foundation is celebrating 15 years of serving the community at its annual Let’em Roll Gala at the Universal Hilton in Universal City, on July 15, 2023.

Valencia based Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line in Alaska, has been recognized as the “Best Cruise Line for Alaska Sailings,” as part of the annual TravelAge West WAVE Awards.

It has long been believed that all three layers of the Earth’s core have shared in the planet’s rotation, until earlier this year, when a recently published study provided evidence to show that the rotation of the inner core may have changed or even stopped.

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will be discussing the operating cost, or Pro Forma, and potential environmental challenges of having student housing at a special board meeting on June 22.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond convened a hearing of his special Task Force on Inclusive Education at the State Capitol on June 21.

Providence Releases 2022 Annual Report to Communities Through its robust community benefits commitment, Providence and its community partners met the needs last year of these Southern Californians and tens of thousands more in need of health care, mental health services, food, pathways to housing and other services.

Public Health’s Tips To Avoid West Nile, Other Mosquito-Borne Diseases With summer days becoming warmer, and mosquitos more common, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises all residents to take precautions now to help prevent mosquito-borne diseases.

Today in SCV History (June 21) 1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [

Chamber Hosts Big Chicken Grand Opening The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 29 at 5:45 p.m. at Big Chicken, River Oaks Shopping Center, 24341 Magic Mountain Parkway, #5, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

July 16: Angelo Cervera at Placerita Canyon Nature Center Angelo Cervera, a war veteran and martial arts expert will appear Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. in the next Community Nature Education Series presentation at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.