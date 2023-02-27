header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Rain
Rain
45°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 27
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [story]
Winifred Westover
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
| Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Dockweiler

File photo. Dockweiler State Beach. Courtesy photo Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.

This advisory will be in effect until at least Wednesday, March 1, at 10:30 a.m.

This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662.  Information is also available online at: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Ocean Water Quality Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Water Quality Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.
FULL STORY...

Flood Watch in Effect for SCV through Saturday Afternoon

Flood Watch in Effect for SCV through Saturday Afternoon
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported that many Santa Clarita Valley residents received a "CodeRED" alert message Friday afternoon advising of a Flood Watch. The alerts are generated by Alert LA County, an opt-in mass notification program utilized by the county of Los Angeles that allows individuals to receive emergency alerts by text.
FULL STORY...

Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Low Community Level

Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Low Community Level
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 12 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,418 new cases countywide and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Warns to Watch for Mudflows in Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Hughes

L.A. County Warns to Watch for Mudflows in Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Hughes
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Los Angeles County Public Works crews continue to patrol the L.A. County region in response to the frigid storm that began on Feb. 22 and is expected to last through Feb. 26. The second phase of the storm will bring moderate to heavy rainfall beginning the morning of Feb. 24.
FULL STORY...

County Extends Ocean Water Quality Advisory

County Extends Ocean Water Quality Advisory
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN’s 38th Annual Assistive Technology Conference Returns
California State University, Northridge’s 38th Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference — internationally recognized as the premier event in the field of technology and people with disabilities — is scheduled to take place March 13-17 at the Anaheim Marriott.
CSUN’s 38th Annual Assistive Technology Conference Returns
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 12 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 27 – Sunday, March 5.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 12 Productions
Feb. 28: City Council Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. in closed session about the existing litigation between Michael Cruz and the city of Santa Clarita.
Feb. 28: City Council Special Meeting
Feb. 28: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 28, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 28: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
ARTree to Showcase Works from Students with Special Needs
ARTree Community Arts Center will be using Santa Clarita Artists Association gallery to showcase works from the Center's special needs students.
ARTree to Showcase Works from Students with Special Needs
Keeping Up With Kathryn Barger | Supporting Young Adults with Special Needs
This week, I gathered with community partners who are passionate about preparing our youth for their futures.
Keeping Up With Kathryn Barger | Supporting Young Adults with Special Needs
March 1: Hart District Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, March 1, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
March 1: Hart District Board Meeting
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Feb. 27)
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [story]
Winifred Westover
Today in SCV History (Feb. 26)
1923 - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [watch]
The Pilgrim
Today in SCV History (Feb. 25)
1936 - U.S. release of Silent Era's last feature, "Modern Times" with Charles Chaplin, partially shot in SCV [story]
Modern Times scene
March 1: Special Meeting on New City Council District Election Map
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold conduct a special meeting on Wednesday, March 1 at 6 p.m. to conduct a public hearing to consider the formation of city council districts.
March 1: Special Meeting on New City Council District Election Map
Feb. 28: Santa Clarita City Council to Review Community Needs Assessment Survey
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. to conduct a public hearing and receive information regarding the results of the annual Community Needs Assessment Survey conducted as part of the Community Development Block Grant Program for the 2023-24 program year.
Feb. 28: Santa Clarita City Council to Review Community Needs Assessment Survey
Flood Watch in Effect for SCV through Saturday Afternoon
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported that many Santa Clarita Valley residents received a "CodeRED" alert message Friday afternoon advising of a Flood Watch. The alerts are generated by Alert LA County, an opt-in mass notification program utilized by the county of Los Angeles that allows individuals to receive emergency alerts by text.
Flood Watch in Effect for SCV through Saturday Afternoon
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Low Community Level
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 12 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,418 new cases countywide and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Low Community Level
Feb. 28: COC Information Night for Prospective Students
To better assist high school seniors who are curious about making College of the Canyons their next step, the college will be offering an information night on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at both its Valencia, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355 and Canyon Country, 17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351, campuses.
Feb. 28: COC Information Night for Prospective Students
Feb. 25: Many Families, One Community Family Resource Fair Postponed
William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that the upcoming Many Families One Community Family Resource Fair scheduled for Saturday, Feb 25 has been postponed due to this weekend's weather forecast. The event will be rescheduled and a new date will be communicated soon.
Feb. 25: Many Families, One Community Family Resource Fair Postponed
L.A. County Warns to Watch for Mudflows in Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Hughes
Los Angeles County Public Works crews continue to patrol the L.A. County region in response to the frigid storm that began on Feb. 22 and is expected to last through Feb. 26. The second phase of the storm will bring moderate to heavy rainfall beginning the morning of Feb. 24.
L.A. County Warns to Watch for Mudflows in Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Hughes
DrinkPAK Adding New Production Line in SCV, Adding 80 Jobs
DrinkPAK, a next-generation canned beverage manufacturer in the Santa Clarita Valley, is expanding its business by adding a third production line capable of producing 2,200 cans per minute at its campus on Needham Ranch Parkway. To support the expansion, DrinkPAK will need to hire up to 80 residents by April 2023 for roles in packaging, warehouse, batching and maintenance.
DrinkPAK Adding New Production Line in SCV, Adding 80 Jobs
I-5 Closed Through Tejon Pass From Grapevine to Parker Road
The California Highway Patrol reports that because if icy roads Caltrans has closed the I-5 through the Tejon Pass from Grapevine Road to Parker Road.
I-5 Closed Through Tejon Pass From Grapevine to Parker Road
Starting Point Map Released for City Council By District Elections
The starting point map which creates new city council districts for the city of Santa Clarita was released on Feb. 22.
Starting Point Map Released for City Council By District Elections
CalArtians Receive Women in Animation Scholarships
Students from California Institute of the Arts in Valencia Michelle Cheng (Film/Video BFA 2024) and Maggie McKelvey (Film/Video BFA 2025) are among the 15 recipients of the 2022-2023 Women in Animation Scholarship, which annually recognizes promising student animators from around the world.
CalArtians Receive Women in Animation Scholarships
Ken Striplin | Community Talent on Display at the Youth Arts Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita is widely known for its high-quality of life, including opportunities for fitness and healthy living, a wide range of entertainment options and a diverse restaurant scene.
Ken Striplin | Community Talent on Display at the Youth Arts Showcase
LuLu Salloom Earns Second All-State Nod, Lady Cougs Have Three on All-WSC Squad
College of the Canyons sophomore forward LuLu Salloom was named to the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-State team for a second straight season in addition to being one of three Lady Cougars who earned All-Western State Conference, South Division honors.
LuLu Salloom Earns Second All-State Nod, Lady Cougs Have Three on All-WSC Squad
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: