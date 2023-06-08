Ocean Water Warning for June 6

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

Beach Area Warnings:

-Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

-Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

-Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach

-Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ Beach/.

