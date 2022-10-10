Oct. 12: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
The Closed Session will begin at 3:30 p.m. The Open Session begins at 5 p.m.
The campus is located at located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia CA, 91355.
This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.
WEBINAR ID: 973-4093-0200
For live stream, copy and paste link into your browser https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/97340930200
View the full agenda [here].
You can be the first one to leave a comment.