Oct. 12: SCVYO Presents Special Fundraising Concert

The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will present a special fundraising concert featuring SCVYO’s talented students alongside the acclaimed Los Angeles-based professional ensemble, Bridge to Everywhere.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. at the College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This unique collaboration promises a vibrant evening of diverse, boundary-crossing music, celebrating cultural diversity and the power of interwoven musical traditions. Bridge to Everywhere, a chamber ensemble and nonprofit organization, founded by SCVYO’s previous artistic director and award-winning pan-cultural composer, Derrick Skye, is renowned for its commitment to fostering connections between different musical genres, instruments, cultures and people.

The group features Grammy-nominated musicians and artists who have contributed to numerous film scores and performed with leading

professional ensembles in Los Angeles. The group is the winner of the San Francisco Classical Voice coveted “Audience Choice” award for best chamber performance in 2019.

The evening’s program will showcase SCVYO’s young musicians performing alongside Bridge to Everywhere’s seasoned professionals, offering an inspiring fusion of classical, contemporary and culturally-rich compositions. This event is a wonderful opportunity for the community to enjoy world-class music while supporting SCVYO’s mission of providing outstanding music education to young musicians in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Proceeds from this concert will directly benefit the SCVYO, helping to fund educational programs, scholarships, and future performances.

Tickets are $15 for students, $25 for adults.

To purchase tickets, visit www.scvyo.org/purchase-concert-tickets/scvyo-bridge-to-everywhere-benefit-concert.

For more information about SCVYO and its programs, please visit www.scvyo.org.

