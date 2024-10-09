header image

1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Blum Ranch
Oct. 12: SCVYO Presents Special Fundraising Concert
| Wednesday, Oct 9, 2024
scvyo fundraiser

The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will present a special fundraising concert featuring SCVYO’s talented students alongside the acclaimed Los Angeles-based professional ensemble, Bridge to Everywhere.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. at the College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This unique collaboration promises a vibrant evening of diverse, boundary-crossing music, celebrating cultural diversity and the power of interwoven musical traditions. Bridge to Everywhere, a chamber ensemble and nonprofit organization, founded by SCVYO’s previous artistic director and award-winning pan-cultural composer, Derrick Skye, is renowned for its commitment to fostering connections between different musical genres, instruments, cultures and people.

The group features Grammy-nominated musicians and artists who have contributed to numerous film scores and performed with leading
professional ensembles in Los Angeles. The group is the winner of the San Francisco Classical Voice coveted “Audience Choice” award for best chamber performance in 2019.

The evening’s program will showcase SCVYO’s young musicians performing alongside Bridge to Everywhere’s seasoned professionals, offering an inspiring fusion of classical, contemporary and culturally-rich compositions. This event is a wonderful opportunity for the community to enjoy world-class music while supporting SCVYO’s mission of providing outstanding music education to young musicians in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Proceeds from this concert will directly benefit the SCVYO, helping to fund educational programs, scholarships, and future performances.

Tickets are $15 for students, $25 for adults.

To purchase tickets, visit www.scvyo.org/purchase-concert-tickets/scvyo-bridge-to-everywhere-benefit-concert.

For more information about SCVYO and its programs, please visit www.scvyo.org.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 9: Hart School Board Holds Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: Hart School Board Holds Regular Meeting
Oct. 12: SCVYO Presents Special Fundraising Concert
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will present a special fundraising concert featuring SCVYO's talented students alongside the acclaimed Los Angeles-based professional ensemble, Bridge to Everywhere.
Oct. 12: SCVYO Presents Special Fundraising Concert
Oct. 9: COC Board Reconsiders Plan to Build Student Housing
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning at 5 p.m. in closed session. Open session will follow at 6 p.m.
Oct. 9: COC Board Reconsiders Plan to Build Student Housing
Today in SCV History (Oct. 9)
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Blum Ranch
Updated Free COVID-19, Flu Vaccines Available in L.A. County
Los Angeles County residents have access to updated free COVID-19 vaccines designed to target strains currently circulating and causing most infections. The updated vaccine is strongly recommended this fall for residents ages 6 months and older.
Updated Free COVID-19, Flu Vaccines Available in L.A. County
Oct. 19: Free Drive-Thru Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Event
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Oct. 19: Free Drive-Thru Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Event
Oct. 27: Final Day of Historic Saugus Swap Meet
Doug Bonelli, who represents the family trust that owns the land that houses the Saugus Swap Meet on the site of the former Saugus Speedway, has announced that more than 60 years of history will come to an end on Saturday, Oct. 27
Oct. 27: Final Day of Historic Saugus Swap Meet
Saugus High Marching Centurions, Color Guard Earn Top Awards
After many months of preparation and rehearsals, high school marching bands across the country are kicking off the 2024 competitive season. The Saugus High School Marching Centurions and Color Guard competed Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Downey Field Tournament.
Saugus High Marching Centurions, Color Guard Earn Top Awards
Oct. 10: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 10: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting
‘Enhancing Your Digital Footprint’ Webinar Series for Small Business
The Small Business Development Center and city of Santa Clarita invites Santa Clarita small businesses to attend the free “Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Webinar Series” to learn tips on how to create and improve your digital footprint.
‘Enhancing Your Digital Footprint’ Webinar Series for Small Business
Public Health Announces Program for At-Home Food Businesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that applications are now available for those who want to start their own Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation (MEHKO) with permitting to begin Nov. 1.
Public Health Announces Program for At-Home Food Businesses
Court Orders Pillowcase Rapist to be Housed in AV
The Los Angeles Superior Court has ruled that Christopher Hubbart, the sexually violent predator dubbed the "Pillowcase Rapist," is to be housed in the Antelope Valley.
Court Orders Pillowcase Rapist to be Housed in AV
Today in SCV History (Oct. 8)
1858 - Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Butterfield stage
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Canyon Country Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Canyon Country woman.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Canyon Country Woman
Cougars Cross Country Competes at 3C2A SoCal Preview
College of the Canyons cross country competed at the annual 3C2A Southern California Preview hosted by Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday, Oct. 4, with both Cougars squads faring well at the meet, which attracted more than 20 participating programs for each race.which attracted more than 20 participating programs for each race.
Cougars Cross Country Competes at 3C2A SoCal Preview
Rickard’s Hat Trick Wins it for TMU Soccer
Trent Rickard scored his first career hat trick as The Master's men's soccer team defeated the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers 3-0 Saturday, Oct. 5 at Reese Field in Newhall.
Rickard’s Hat Trick Wins it for TMU Soccer
Oct. 7-13: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
Oct. 7-13: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Foothill League Football Teams Begin to Separate
Though each Foothill League varsity football team has one bye week during league play, which confuses the win and loss totals comparison at any time, there is some separation beginning to show – and things should become a bit clearer after Golden Valley meets Valencia this week.
Foothill League Football Teams Begin to Separate
Oct. 8: COC to Host Non-Profit Resource Fair
The College of the Canyons Center for Civic and Community Engagement, in collaboration with COC's Golden Z Club, invites the community to attend the Non-Profit Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Oct. 8: COC to Host Non-Profit Resource Fair
SCV Water Determines No Lead Water Pipelines in SCV
The Santa Clarita Water Agency recently completed a water service line inventory within its service area to document the material of the water service pipeline and fittings that come from the water meter to just outside of homes and businesses.
SCV Water Determines No Lead Water Pipelines in SCV
Olive Branch Theatricals ‘Pinkalicious the Musical’
Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor's office with “Pinkititis,” an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe.
Olive Branch Theatricals ‘Pinkalicious the Musical’
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Circle of Hope is painting the town pink in October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Oct. 8: Chiquita Landfill Community Advisory Board Meeting
The Chiquita Landfill Community Advisory Board will meet Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m. at the Castaic Library, 27971 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
Oct. 8: Chiquita Landfill Community Advisory Board Meeting
Today in SCV History (Oct. 7)
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
