SCV Youth Orchestra’s Novae Sinfonia Invited to Perform at Carnegie Hall

WorldStrides Performing Arts has invited the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra’s Novae Sinfonia Ensemble to perform at its Festival at Carnegie Hall in April 2024.

The Novae Sinfonia Ensemble will join other musical ensembles from across the country to perform in the world famous Carnegie Hall in New York City. An invitation to perform at the Festival at Carnegie Hall is an honor reserved only for the most talented student performers from across the nation. The hall is known to have among the best acoustics in the world.

Under the direction of Rachel Iba, the SCV Youth Orchestra’s Novae Sinfonia Ensemble will travel to New York where, in addition to performing, they will have the opportunity to attend a performance of the New York Philharmonic, see a Broadway show, visit the Statue of Liberty and more.

The SCVYO is an innovative orchestral program that introduces young musicians to a wide range of musical repertoire and styles ranging from classical orchestral standards, to contemporary film scores, to music of other cultures.

SCVYO is accepting video auditions now through Aug. 25, and will hold in-person auditions on July 29 and Aug. 12 at Christ Lutheran Church in Valencia. Students who wish to participate in the Carnegie Hall tour are required to enroll in SCVYO for both fall and spring semesters. More information on audition requirements can be found at www.scvyo.org,

To learn how you can help SCVYO’s fundraising efforts, contact Xaman Kryger at info@scvyo.org

