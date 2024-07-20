header image

July 19
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
Master Chorale, SCYA, Child & Family Center Earn County Art Grants
| Friday, Jul 19, 2024
Santa Clarita Master Chorale

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra and the Child & Family Center have all earned grants from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.

To support local arts nonprofits and the communities they serve, the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture has announced over $6.4M in grants to 318 nonprofit organizations through its 2024-2025 Organizational Grant Program and Community Arts Impact Grant awards.

Thanks to leadership from the Board of Supervisors, including motions from Supervisors Solis, Mitchell, and Horvath, there was a larger allocation of funding this year, due to a $1.2M increase to the Organizational Grant Program, the first increase in over 15 years for L.A. County’s longest-running arts grant program. Organizational Grant Program grants will go to 238 organizations, 34 of which are first time applicants to the program. The total allocation for grantees this year is $5,668,000 and awards range from $700 to $122,300.

The Organizational Grant Program strengthens the Los Angeles region’s cultural ecosystem with funding to organizations of every artistic discipline, budget size and geography. Grantees can use these funds to support critical needs, from staffing and organizational infrastructure to public arts programming in museums and visual arts, performing arts, film, arts education, arts service organizations, literary arts, and more.

Grantees can also access Arts and Culture’s slate of professional development opportunities, programs designed in-house, as well as scholarships for trainings and conferences. The Organizational Grant Program addresses systemic inequity in arts funding; 94% of the organizations that were awarded have budgets under $5M and 50% of those have budgets under $200K. These organizations are often underfunded and include those that reflect and serve communities of color, historically marginalized and rural communities. A complete list of OGP grantees, and the programs and events this funding will support, can be found here.

Santa Clarita Valley organizations receiving Organizational Grant Program grants:

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale Inc. recieved $9,600 to support professional instrumentalists and soloists, staff singers and artistic
staff.

The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra which offers youth arts education in music received $8,600 to support administrative and artistic costs associated with its three core ensembles.

Different than Arts and Culture’s longstanding funding for nonprofits with a primary focus on the arts, the Community Impact Arts Grant supports arts-based programs of social justice and service organizations.

The Community Impact Arts Grant was designed to address two priorities: making arts services available to L.A. County residents who might not experience them through traditional arts venues and outlets and encouraging integration of the arts in cross-sector work at local nonprofits.

Grantee programs span art forms and communities reached, from therapeutic visual arts, to social justice filmmaking, music education for youth, dance empowerment and memory programs for dementia.

There were 80 awarded organizations in the Community Impact Arts Grant this year, 19 of which were new awardees—making this year’s grantee pool was the largest in the program’s history. The total the Community Impact Arts Grant allocation is $750,000 and awards range from $6,300 to $10,600. A complete list of CIAG grantees and the programs and events this funding will support, can be found here.

In the Santa Clarita Valley a Community impact grant was presented to the Child & Family Center Santa Clarita to support the expansion of the “Windows Between Worlds” therapeutic art program for survivors of domestic violence and other trauma. Child & Family received a $9,100 grant.

After grant guidelines are released, Arts and Culture follows with a robust offering of application workshops and technical assistance, and then a peer panel review process ensues, facilitated by staff. Applications for both programs were reviewed and scored by a combined 105 diverse expert panelists from the Los Angeles region’s community of cultural workers, artists, curators, nonprofit arts administrators, arts funders, and arts educators. Award recommendations were reviewed by the Arts Commission, an advisory body appointed by the Board of Supervisors.

For more information visit www.lacountyarts.org.
