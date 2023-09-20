Oct 14: C.A.S.T. for Kids is Looking for Volunteers

The C.A.S.T. for ​Kids Foundation will team up volunteers and special needs children for a day of boating and fishing at Castaic Lake on Saturday, Oct. 14.

This is ​a ​C.A.S.T. ​for ​Kids ​event is ​designed ​to ​provide children ​with ​disabilities, ​ages ​6​-​17, ​the ​opportunity ​to ​enjoy ​a ​quality ​outdoor ​recreational ​experience ​through ​the ​sport ​of ​fishing on the water.

The C.A.S.T. Foundation is the largest fishing charity in the county serving children with special needs and military personnel. Since its founding in 1991, the organization has matched more than 25,000 children with special needs with volunteers for a day of fishing.

The Foundation became an official 501(c)3 in 1994 and currently hosts three programs — C.A.S.T. for Kids, Fishing Kids and Take a Warrior Fishing.

The C.A.S.T. for Kids Program is designed to create an environment whereby special needs children and their caretakers could benefit, leaving their problems on shore and sharing a day of fun on the water that they may not otherwise get to experience.

The charity furthers its mission by increasing awareness of disabled and disadvantaged children in communities and teaching appreciation for natural resources. This is all made possible through the cooperation of government agencies, national and local sponsors, and local interest groups, and creates a rare and positive experience for America’s youth.

In 1996, the Fishing Kids Program was developed to introduce and engage urban youth in the sport of fishing. The Fishing Kids Program is built around the slogan, “Getting more kids fishing, more often,” and is designed to create and provide more fishing opportunities for urban youth.

Established in 2011, the Take A Warrior Fishing Program is designed to support military personnel and their families, specifically targeting persons assigned to Warrior Transition Commands, by creating an adaptive community-based outdoor recreation experience through the sport of fishing.

The goals of this program are to restore that disconnect by increasing family interaction, encouraging outdoor recreation, and supporting positive, social interactions that help transitioning service members rebuild connections with the civilian world.

Register for the Castaic event as a participant, volunteer or boat captain.

For more information, call 425-251-3214 or check out the event page.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...