September 20
1954 - C-46 cargo plane crashes at Saugus Drunk Farm; Civil Air Patrol chaplains parachute to safety [story]
Oct 14: C.A.S.T. for Kids is Looking for Volunteers
| Wednesday, Sep 20, 2023
Water drop


The C.A.S.T. for ​Kids Foundation will team up volunteers and special needs children for a day of boating and fishing at Castaic Lake on Saturday, Oct. 14.

This is ​a ​C.A.S.T. ​for ​Kids ​event is ​designed ​to ​provide children ​with ​disabilities, ​ages ​6​-​17, ​the ​opportunity ​to ​enjoy ​a ​quality ​outdoor ​recreational ​experience ​through ​the ​sport ​of ​fishing on the water.

The C.A.S.T. Foundation is the largest fishing charity in the county serving children with special needs and military personnel. Since its founding in 1991, the organization has matched more than 25,000 children with special needs with volunteers for a day of fishing.

The Foundation became an official 501(c)3 in 1994 and currently hosts three programs — C.A.S.T. for Kids, Fishing Kids and Take a Warrior Fishing.

The C.A.S.T. for Kids Program is designed to create an environment whereby special needs children and their caretakers could benefit, leaving their problems on shore and sharing a day of fun on the water that they may not otherwise get to experience.

The charity furthers its mission by increasing awareness of disabled and disadvantaged children in communities and teaching appreciation for natural resources. This is all made possible through the cooperation of government agencies, national and local sponsors, and local interest groups, and creates a rare and positive experience for America’s youth.

In 1996, the Fishing Kids Program was developed to introduce and engage urban youth in the sport of fishing. The Fishing Kids Program is built around the slogan, “Getting more kids fishing, more often,” and is designed to create and provide more fishing opportunities for urban youth.

Established in 2011, the Take A Warrior Fishing Program is designed to support military personnel and their families, specifically targeting persons assigned to Warrior Transition Commands, by creating an adaptive community-based outdoor recreation experience through the sport of fishing.

The goals of this program are to restore that disconnect by increasing family interaction, encouraging outdoor recreation, and supporting positive, social interactions that help transitioning service members rebuild connections with the civilian world.

Register for the Castaic event as a participant, volunteer or boat captain.

For more information, call 425-251-3214 or check out the event page.
Oct. 22: Second Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament

Oct. 22: Second Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament
Monday, Sep 18, 2023
The Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament was such a smashing success last year, the Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit is bringing it back again in 2023!
FULL STORY...

Sept. 23: Placerita Nature Center Presents Music, Movie Under the Oaks

Sept. 23: Placerita Nature Center Presents Music, Movie Under the Oaks
Monday, Sep 18, 2023
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host Music & Movie Under the Oaks on Saturday, Sept. 23, with gates opening at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

NAACP Local Chapter Awarding Scholarships to SCV Students

NAACP Local Chapter Awarding Scholarships to SCV Students
Monday, Sep 18, 2023
The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is proud to announce that for a second year in a row, it will be awarding scholarships to five students residing in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 28: Rancho Camulos Museum Screens ‘Ramona’

Oct. 28: Rancho Camulos Museum Screens ‘Ramona’
Friday, Sep 15, 2023
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum is marking the 150th Anniversary of the founding of Ventura County with a special program featuring the first movie made in Ventura County, DW Griffith’s "Ramona" starring Mary Pickford. The film will screen on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Rancho Camulos Museum. Two screenings are scheduled at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
FULL STORY...
