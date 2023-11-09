Dec. 7: Santa Clarita International Film Festival Returns

The return of the Santa Clarita International Film Festival’s opening night is right around the corner.

The Santa Clarita International Film Festival, will begin on Thursday, Dec. 7, and will continue its four-day run festival concluding on the night of Sunday, Dec. 12.

The festival will take place at Laemmle Hotel.

SCIFF is a non-profit organization committed to empowering the Santa Clarita Valley using film as the primary medium to showcase the entire artistic community.

The film festival is the first singular event of its kind that hopes to bring together all types of artistic mediums into one remarkable affair.

For more information check out SCIFF’s website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...