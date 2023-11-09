header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 8
1977 - Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story]
vote tally
Dec. 7: Santa Clarita International Film Festival Returns
| Wednesday, Nov 8, 2023
Water drop


The return of the Santa Clarita International Film Festival’s opening night is right around the corner.

The Santa Clarita International Film Festival, will begin on Thursday, Dec. 7, and will continue its four-day run festival concluding on the night of Sunday, Dec. 12.

The festival will take place at Laemmle Hotel.

SCIFF is a non-profit organization committed to empowering the Santa Clarita Valley using film as the primary medium to showcase the entire artistic community.

The film festival is the first singular event of its kind that hopes to bring together all types of artistic mediums into one remarkable affair.

For more information check out SCIFF’s website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Dec. 7: Santa Clarita International Film Festival Returns

Dec. 7: Santa Clarita International Film Festival Returns
Wednesday, Nov 8, 2023
The return of the Santa Clarita International Film Festival's opening night is right around the corner.
FULL STORY...

‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers

‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
Wednesday, Nov 8, 2023
CSUN’s Department of Kinesiology is hosting its annual “Colaboratoria: Graduate Student, Faculty, and Alumni Dance Concert.” 
FULL STORY...

Dec. 9: ‘A Nightmare Before Christmas’ Holiday Skate Show at The Cube

Dec. 9: ‘A Nightmare Before Christmas’ Holiday Skate Show at The Cube
Friday, Nov 3, 2023
Get ready to return to Christmastown with Jack Skellington and Sally as the third annual Holiday Skate Show returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint on Saturday, Dec. 9. There will be two separate showtimes, at noon and 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Artist Frank Rock Featured in Exhibit at The MAIN

Artist Frank Rock Featured in Exhibit at The MAIN
Friday, Oct 27, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita will present “Touchstones – Transitions – Tranquility” by Santa Clarita artist Frank Rock at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall. This art exhibition will be on display from Monday, Oct. 30, through Tuesday, Nov. 28, with a reception on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Upcoming Santa Clarita Art Exhibits to Visit

Upcoming Santa Clarita Art Exhibits to Visit
Wednesday, Oct 25, 2023
Santa Clarita is hosting several art exhibits across the valley lasting into next year for the public to visit. 
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 7: Santa Clarita International Film Festival Returns
The return of the Santa Clarita International Film Festival's opening night is right around the corner.
Dec. 7: Santa Clarita International Film Festival Returns
Nov: 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Tiny Open House Fundraiser
Finally Family Homes will host an Open House to showcase a tiny house that was built completely by foster youth and community volunteers on Nov. 18th.
Nov: 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Tiny Open House Fundraiser
Nov. 18: Start the Holidays with Light Up Main Street
Discover holiday magic at Light Up Main Street on Nov. 18, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Nov. 18: Start the Holidays with Light Up Main Street
Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning, Increasing Wildfire Risk
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning, Increasing Wildfire Risk
Wilk Recognizes Patsy Ayala as SCV Hispanic Community Leader
Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased to recognize Patsy Ayala for her years of outstanding contributions and service to the people of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wilk Recognizes Patsy Ayala as SCV Hispanic Community Leader
Support for Proposed San Gabriel Mountains National Monument Expansion
At a listening session today hosted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hundreds of attendees called on President Biden to add 109,000 acres of the western Angeles National Forest to the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.
Support for Proposed San Gabriel Mountains National Monument Expansion
Dec. 16: Motorcycle Dealership Hosts Season of Giving Charity Event
Ken & Joe's Motorcycle Dealer is thrilled to announce their upcoming "Season of Giving Winter Charity Event". 
Dec. 16: Motorcycle Dealership Hosts Season of Giving Charity Event
‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
CSUN’s Department of Kinesiology is hosting its annual “Colaboratoria: Graduate Student, Faculty, and Alumni Dance Concert.” 
‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
COC Receives $1.4M Grant for Veterans Program
College of the Canyons has received a $1.437 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education in support of a Veterans Upward Bound program designed to help student veterans succeed in pursuing postsecondary education by addressing gaps in support services and infrastructure.
COC Receives $1.4M Grant for Veterans Program
Federal Grant Funds App for EMS Trauma Care in County
The California Office of Traffic Safety has awarded Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services, Harbor-UCLA Department of Emergency Medicine, and the Lundquist Institute a significant $1,015,566 grant to facilitate the development and implementation of an innovative mobile application aimed at enhancing prehospital trauma care.
Federal Grant Funds App for EMS Trauma Care in County
Nov 11: COC Foundation Veteran’s Day Fundraiser
Join the College of the Canyons Foundation for a special Veterans Day Fundraiser before COC Football kicks off against Ventura. 
Nov 11: COC Foundation Veteran’s Day Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (Nov. 8)
1977 - Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story]
vote tally
Nov. 18: SCV Corvette Club Hosts Annual Food Drive
The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club is hosting a food drive on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sam’s Club, 26468 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. The donations will be used to help the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
Nov. 18: SCV Corvette Club Hosts Annual Food Drive
Metrolink Suspends Service Dec. 26-29 on All Lines
Metrolink will suspend service on all lines from Dec. 26-29, to complete the final phase of a three-year modernization project. Trains will not run on any part of Metrolink’s six-county system, which includes the Antelope Valley Line that runs through the Santa Clarita Valley, during the service outage.
Metrolink Suspends Service Dec. 26-29 on All Lines
Nov. 10: Santa to Arrive at Valencia Town Center
The merriest arrival of the year in the Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. when Santa Claus arrives at Valencia Town Center.
Nov. 10: Santa to Arrive at Valencia Town Center
See’s Candy Fundraiser to Benefit Michael Hoefflin Foundation
Now through Dec. 1 the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer will host a See’s Candies Yum-Raiser. Up to 50% of each item ordered is donated back to the MHF to support families struggling with pediatric cancer.
See’s Candy Fundraiser to Benefit Michael Hoefflin Foundation
CalArts Faculty Janie Geiser Recieves Brakhage Vision Award
California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty Janie Geiser received the 2023 Stan Brakhage Vision Award on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Denver Film Festival.
CalArts Faculty Janie Geiser Recieves Brakhage Vision Award
DrinkPAK, Headquartered in SCV, Expands to Texas
DrinkPAK, a leading contract manufacturer of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, is expanding and investing more than $450 million in the construction of two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas.
DrinkPAK, Headquartered in SCV, Expands to Texas
Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Explore the City this Fall!
From the first time my parents signed me up to play youth soccer at Newhall Park when I was 6 years old, to now participating in Adult Leagues and cheering on my children as they play their favorite sports, staying active has always been an important part of my lifestyle.
Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Explore the City this Fall!
COC Ranked Among Top Colleges for Hispanics
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 18 and 31 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
COC Ranked Among Top Colleges for Hispanics
SCAA Opens ‘Honey I Shrunk The Art’ Show, Gift Boutique
The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Sixth Street Gallery will showcase "Honey I Shrunk The Art," opening Friday, Nov. 17, running through Dec. 17.
SCAA Opens ‘Honey I Shrunk The Art’ Show, Gift Boutique
Nov. 15: Henry Mayo’s Women’s Health Education Series Returns
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Women’s Health Education Series returns on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Girl Talk: A Women’s Health Series will will focus on Lung Health and the importance of annual. check-ups in honor of Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
Nov. 15: Henry Mayo’s Women’s Health Education Series Returns
Santa Clarita Arts Call for Artists ‘Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries’
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming “Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries” juried exhibition which will be on view at the First Floor Gallery located in Santa Clarita City Hall.
Santa Clarita Arts Call for Artists ‘Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries’
Today in SCV History (Nov. 7)
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
American Theater
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: