December 21
1910 - Newhall (Auto) Tunnel opens, bypassing Beale's Cut [story]
Newhall Tunnel
Jan. 10: Sierra Hillbillies Hosts 10 Week Intermediate Dance Classes
| Thursday, Dec 21, 2023
Water drop


The Sierra Hillbillies wants Santa Clarita to start the New Year Dancing, with new Classes starting Jan. 10.

Join Instructor Janienne Alexander who will be teaching Part B “bridge from SSD to Plus level” class, that will have students dancing throughout the area quickly and confidently. Students need to know at least 50 Social Square Dance calls.

Classes begin Wednesday nights starting Jan. 10 and run through Mar. 13 with the Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department.

Register with the Parks and Recreation department on the website. Classes with run from 7 to 9 p.m. at Valencia Meadows Park, located at 25671 Fedala Rd and will cost $50 to attend, singles and couples are both welcome.

The class is sponsored by the Sierra Hillbillies Square & Round Dance Club, which has been supporting our American folkdance in Santa Clarita for over 55 years.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 18: Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Jan. 18: Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation
Department Of Water Resources Approves Delta Conveyance Project
The Department of Water Resources today approved the Delta Conveyance Project, a modernization of the infrastructure system that delivers water to millions of Californians.
Department Of Water Resources Approves Delta Conveyance Project
County Weathers Storm Overnight, Prepares for Second Round of Rain
Los Angeles County Public Works has already captured 5 billion gallons of stormwater since Oct.1 which is enough water for 121,600 people.
County Weathers Storm Overnight, Prepares for Second Round of Rain
SCV Education Foundation Reflects on 2023
As 2023 is coming to a close, I can’t help but reflect back on what a big year it has been for the Foundation.
SCV Education Foundation Reflects on 2023
Marcia Mayeda: Animal Control Wishes All Happy Holidays
L.A. County Animal Care and Control Director Marcia Mayeda has released the December Newsletter, looking back at 2023. 
Marcia Mayeda: Animal Control Wishes All Happy Holidays
Los Angeles Will Distribute 1,000 Laptops to Military Veterans
The County is thrilled to announce the success of its Laptops for Veterans campaign, which is providing free laptops to military veterans this holiday season.
Los Angeles Will Distribute 1,000 Laptops to Military Veterans
Today in SCV History (Dec. 21)
1910 - Newhall (Auto) Tunnel opens, bypassing Beale's Cut [story]
Newhall Tunnel
CSUN Women’s Head Soccer Coach Resigns
California State University, Northridge director of athletics Shawn Chin-Farrell recently announced that Christine Johnson has resigned and will not return as women's soccer head coach.
CSUN Women’s Head Soccer Coach Resigns
Cougs Pick Up Win Against Rio Hondo 89-78
College of the Canyons picked up a win in the Cougar Cage on Friday night, getting past Rio Hondo College in an 89-78 final score.
Cougs Pick Up Win Against Rio Hondo 89-78
L.A. County Raises Mudflow Forecast
With moderate to heavy rainfall expected through Friday in foothill and mountain communities, Los Angeles County Public Works has raised its mudflow forecast to Phase 2 in recent burn areas and Phase 1 for burn areas with at least three years of recovery.
L.A. County Raises Mudflow Forecast
L.A. County Child Support Services Releases 2022-23 Annual Report
The Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department (CSSD) released its Annual Report for federal fiscal year 2022-2023.
L.A. County Child Support Services Releases 2022-23 Annual Report
Lady Mustangs Drop Bulldogs from Cactus Classic 69-56
Madeline Cooke tied her career high with 17 rebounds and added three blocks as The Master's University women's basketball team knocked off RV Montana Western 69-56 Tuesday in the first game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Drop Bulldogs from Cactus Classic 69-56
Kathryn Barger | Staying Safe from Debris, Mudflow
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement Wednesday, reacting to Los Angeles County Public Works’ updated forecast of potential debris and mudflow in portions of North County:
Kathryn Barger | Staying Safe from Debris, Mudflow
CSUN Men’s Basketball Stuns UCLA 76-72
Behind five in double figures, California State University, Northridge men's basketball stunned UCLA 76-72 on Tuesday night at Pauley Pavilion.
CSUN Men’s Basketball Stuns UCLA 76-72
‘Inclement Weather’ Prompts Closure of Magic Mountain
Officials from Six Flags Magic Mountain announced the theme park would be closed Wednesday, Dec. 20, due to inclement weather. e park closure maybe extended depending on weather conditions.
‘Inclement Weather’ Prompts Closure of Magic Mountain
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas. This includes any runoff that may flow onto or pond on the beach sand.
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Californians Going Green for DMV Paperless Renewals
More than 2.5 million Californians are going green by signing up to receive paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Californians Going Green for DMV Paperless Renewals
CSUN Discusses History, Celebration of Kwanzaa
Honoring ancestors, life-enhancing community principles, and soul food rooted in African culture– these are at the center of Kwanzaa celebrations that will begin on Dec. 26 and run through Jan. 1, 2024.
CSUN Discusses History, Celebration of Kwanzaa
Today in SCV History (Dec. 20)
1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
map
Storli Elected Hart School Board’s 2024 President
Linda Storli was elected president of the William S. Hart Union School Governing Board during its annual organizational meeting on Dec. 13.
Storli Elected Hart School Board’s 2024 President
CalArtians to Screen Films at Sundance
The Sundance Institute has announced the 53 short films and the 40th Edition Celebration Screenings that will screen at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, from Jan. 18-28.
CalArtians to Screen Films at Sundance
Los Angeles County is Ready for Storm Season, Offers Tips for the Public
As the first significant storm of the winter season approaches, Los Angeles County is collaborating with agencies across the region to protect the public from flood danger and to capture as much stormwater as possible to become future drinking water.
Los Angeles County is Ready for Storm Season, Offers Tips for the Public
LASD: Celebrate Responsibly with ‘Go Safely’ Game Plan
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence.
LASD: Celebrate Responsibly with ‘Go Safely’ Game Plan
