Jan. 10: Sierra Hillbillies Hosts 10 Week Intermediate Dance Classes

The Sierra Hillbillies wants Santa Clarita to start the New Year Dancing, with new Classes starting Jan. 10.

Join Instructor Janienne Alexander who will be teaching Part B “bridge from SSD to Plus level” class, that will have students dancing throughout the area quickly and confidently. Students need to know at least 50 Social Square Dance calls.

Classes begin Wednesday nights starting Jan. 10 and run through Mar. 13 with the Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department.

Register with the Parks and Recreation department on the website. Classes with run from 7 to 9 p.m. at Valencia Meadows Park, located at 25671 Fedala Rd and will cost $50 to attend, singles and couples are both welcome.

The class is sponsored by the Sierra Hillbillies Square & Round Dance Club, which has been supporting our American folkdance in Santa Clarita for over 55 years.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...