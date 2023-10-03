Oct. 15: SCV Pride Picnic 2023 at Rioux Park

The SCV Pride Committee, headed by Queer SCV since 2019 and formed of representative members from the local community and organizations such as: Queer SCV, PFLAG SCV and SCV LGBTQ Center, will be celebrating LGBTQ History Month this year by hosting SCV Pride Picnic 2023.

All community members are invited to attend the picnic on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Dr. Richard Rioux Park in Stevenson Ranch for an afternoon of family fun celebrating the local LGBTQ+ community.

This year’s event will include community-focused activities such as games, prizes, resources and live entertainment. Snacks, beverages and bottled water will be provided by the SCV Pride Committee so all guests need to do is pack up the picnic basket and blankets and join in the fun at 1 p.m.

Throughout the afternoon, there will be several forms of live entertainment: an all LGBTQ+ Mariachi Band, an all LGBTQ+ Math Rock Band and a Drag show, as well as an open-mic for creatively inclined community members to participate.

Queer SCV was launched in 2018 with the purpose of building community and reducing social isolation for LGBTQ+ residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. This is accomplished through hosting a variety of inclusive, intersectional social events like game nights, hiking and two programs in partnership with the Santa Clarita Public Library, Rainbow Reads Book Club and Rainbow Hangout Teen Club. Queer SCV plans monthly social activities for queer adults, semi-annual Allyship & Safe Zone Trainings for allies and works with the Santa Clarita Public Library to provide programming for LGBTQ+ teens.

PFLAG SCV is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ population in the Santa Clarita Valley community. Made up of parents, family members, allies and LGBTQ loved ones. It was established in the SCV in 1988 to assist families with LGBTQ children at a time when there was much apprehension, misunderstanding and antipathy toward the gay community. Though many gains have been made, PFLAG continues to serve the community with monthly meetings.

SCV LGBTQ Center started in 2020 with a vision to address the lack of dedicated physical spaces for local LGBTQ+ community and resources. The organization is made up of members and allies of the local LGBTQ community, working toward the goal of establishing a permanent location to act as an LGBTQ resource hub and community center in the Santa Clarita Valley.

SCV Pride Picnic ’23 thanks corporate partners Boston Scientific and Professional Finishing Systems Inc, for their generous donations and support.

For further information about SCV PRIDE PICNIC ‘23 visit: https://linktr.ee/scvpride and https://scvpride.org.

Contact: QueerSCV@gmail.com or QueerSCVPride@gmail.com

