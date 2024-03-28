PFLAG SCV Announces Stabile PFLAG Scholarship

PFLAG Santa Clarita has announced the establishment of the Peggy and Jeff Stabile PFLAG SCV Scholarship. The scholarship will provide financial assistance to LGBTQIA+ students pursuing higher education and committed to advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights and promoting diversity and inclusion.

PFLAG is the United States’ largest organization for parents, families, friends and allies united with people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or questioning their sexual orientation. PFLAG now has more than 400 chapters in communities throughout the country with more than 200,000 members and supporters.

The Santa Clarita Valley chapter of PFLAG was founded in 1988 by Peggy and Jeff Stabile in response to the need of SCV LGBTQIA+ youth and their parents, families, friends and allies who were navigating through the coming-out process at a time when there was much apprehension, misunderstanding and antipathy toward the LGBTQIA+ community. Through their leadership and advocacy, they have inspired positive change and touched the lives of countless individuals in the SCV since moving here in 1979.

This scholarship honors the unwavering dedication of PFLAG SCV founders Peggy and Jeff Stabile in supporting, educating and advocating for LGBTQIA+ individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley. Since 1988 they have tirelessly championed equality and inclusion, creating a more welcoming community for all.

Scholarship Requirements:

1. Applicant or their parent must live in the Santa Clarita Valley or Antelope Valley at the time of application.

2. Applicant identifies as part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

3. 2.5 overall GPA (unless extenuating circumstances), with documentation to support GPA required.

4. Applicant is a high school senior who is planning to attend an approved non-profit community/junior college, four-year college/university, or trade school educational institution. or applicant is a LGBTQIA+ continuing student attending an approved non-profit community/junior college, four-year college or trade school educational institution. Graduate level students are also eligible applicants.

5. Applicant should be involved in support, education, and/or advocacy in their community or school.

6. Awards will be sent to the student’s college or institution, (never to the student).

7. PFLAG SCV scholarship webpage has been updated for the 2024-25 academic year and the scholarship application is currently available.

8. Applications may also submit applications and essays via email or postmarked through U.S. MAIL no later than May 15, 2024, and Letter of Recommendation should be mailed with a postmark no later than May 15, 2024.

Email to: info@pflagscv.org

If emailing, please use ‘PFLAG SCV Scholarship Application’ in the subject. Send mail to: PFLAG SCV 24901 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.If mailing, please address envelope to PFLAG SCV Scholarship Application

You will need to provide the following information during the application process:

1. Current resume. Or a list of extracurricular activities, volunteer work, leadership positions.

2. Most recent transcript. Official or unofficial high school transcripts or if applicable your most current official or unofficial post-secondary transcripts.

3. Proof of Residency. Documentation to support that you reside in or have resided in the Santa Clarita Valley or Antelope Valley within the last two years. Examples of acceptable documentation includes recent transcripts, utility bill in your name, driver’s license, passport, rental/lease agreement, etc., showing your SCV address. For questions or if you are unsure if you have acceptable supporting documentation, please email info@pflagscv.org.

4. Proof of Acceptance. Letter of acceptance required only if school for the upcoming term is different than the one your transcripts are from. If you are maintaining enrollment in the same institution, a copy of your academic schedule will suffice. NOTE: If you are awarded the scholarship, proof of enrollment will be required before any disbursement can be made for both the fall and spring terms. Full-time is defined as 12 semester hours or more for undergraduate and 9 semester hours or more for graduate.

5. Three References and Letters of Recommendations. Reference persons may include one family member or friend and should include at least two teachers, school counselors, school administrators, employers, or agency leaders. References should be submitted directly to PFLAG SCV. You are responsible for ensuring that all references are mailed or emailed by the deadline.

6. Details explaining how you found the scholarship and why you are applying

7. Response to Five Essay Questions.

Scholarships will be selected using the following criteria:

Academic potential and/or evidence of academic achievement of grades C or higher.

Evidence of participation and leadership in school and community activity.

Clarity of future goals and determination to achieve them.

Sense of personal integrity, ethical judgment, and honesty. Maturity and positive sense of self as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Service to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Financial need and participation in efforts to supplement educational costs.

While preference will be given to full-time students, in some instances part-time students and those enrolled in continuing education programs may be considered.

Additional Information:

Scholarships will be $500 paid before Aug. 1, 2024.

Preference will also be given to applicants who have not previously received a PFLAG scholarship.

Deadline for submitting a scholarship application to PFLAG SCV is May 15, 2024.

Recipients will be requested to attend the PFLAG SCV meeting on June 26, 2024, to be congratulated by its members.

Letter of Recommendation Instructions:

Please request that the individual writing your recommendation include the following information along with the signed letter of recommendation:

Name of student.

Name of individual writing the recommendation.

Address.

Email.

Phone number.

Relationship to the student.

How long have you known this student?

Is the student able to set goals and pursue them to completion?

Why would this person be a good recipient for a PFLAG SCV scholarship?

Letters of recommendation must be mailed to the following address and postmarked no later than May 15, 2023:

Additional Scholarship Resources:

There are a number of National scholarships you may choose to consider. A partial listing is below:

Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s LGBT Scholarship Database Information on national and local scholarships available to LGBT and allied students.

National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association Leroy F. Aarons Scholarship Award

National Gay and Lesbian Task Force administers the Messenger-Anderson Journalism Scholarship and Internship Program which offers $10,000 scholarships to LGBT students who are studying journalism and communications at four-year colleges. Scholarship recipients are also required to take part in a summer internship program in Washington, D.C.

The Point Foundation provides scholarships in varying amounts to undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate students. Of particular interest to scholarship administrators is the ability to help those students whose sexual orientation has led them to be isolated and/or abandoned by family, friends, and separated from traditional support systems.

For more information on the Peggy and Jeff Stabile PFLAG SCV Scholarship visit www.pflagscv.org/stabile-scholarship.

Click here for the online application.

To donate to this scholarship program, click here.

For more information on PFLAG visit www.pflagscv.org.

