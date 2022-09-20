Oct. 1: Deadline to Enter Impulse Music Inaugural Battle of the Bands

Sign ups are now open for the inaugural Battle of the Bands event at Impulse Music Co. in Santa Clarita.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22. All sign-ups must be completed by Oct. 1 to secure a spot.

The Battle of the Bands event will be a fundraiser for the SCV LGBTQ Center, with door funds and donations going towards the center.

Message Impulse Music Co. on Instagram or email booking@impulsemusicco.com to sign up.

All ages, all genres, all experience levels. First, second and third place prizes determined by a panel of judges will be awarded. In addition, a Crowd Favorite prize will be awarded determined by audience votes.

A $15 sign-up fee is required to compete in this event. Payment info is included on the sign-up form.

There are 18 spots available for this event, first come, first served.

Questions? Email booking@impulsemusicco.com

For more information visit Impulse Music Co.

Impulse Music. Co.

21515 Soledad Canyon Road #120,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

