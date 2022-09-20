header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
77°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 20
1954 - C-46 cargo plane crashes at Saugus Drunk Farm; Civil Air Patrol chaplains parachute to safety [story]
chaplains
Oct. 1: Deadline to Enter Impulse Music Inaugural Battle of the Bands
| Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Impulse battle of thecrop bands

Sign ups are now open for the inaugural Battle of the Bands event at Impulse Music Co. in Santa Clarita.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22. All sign-ups must be completed by Oct. 1 to secure a spot.

The Battle of the Bands event will be a fundraiser for the SCV LGBTQ Center, with door funds and donations going towards the center.

Message Impulse Music Co. on Instagram or email booking@impulsemusicco.com to sign up.

All ages, all genres, all experience levels. First, second and third place prizes determined by a panel of judges will be awarded. In addition, a Crowd Favorite prize will be awarded determined by audience votes.

A $15 sign-up fee is required to compete in this event. Payment info is included on the sign-up form.

There are 18 spots available for this event, first come, first served.

Questions? Email booking@impulsemusicco.com

For more information visit Impulse Music Co.

Impulse Music. Co.

21515 Soledad Canyon Road #120,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Impulse battle of the bands
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Oct. 1: Deadline to Enter Impulse Music Inaugural Battle of the Bands

Oct. 1: Deadline to Enter Impulse Music Inaugural Battle of the Bands
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Sign ups are now open for the inaugural Battle of the Bands event at Impulse Music Co. in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Theater Faculty DeLorenzo Directs L.A. Premiere of ‘Ghosts’

CalArts Theater Faculty DeLorenzo Directs L.A. Premiere of ‘Ghosts’
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty Bart DeLorenzo will direct the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s Los Angeles premiere of Henrik Ibsen’s "Ghosts," running now through Sunday, Oct. 23 at the company theater in Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 4: Locals Only An Evening with Sara Niemietz at The MAIN

Nov. 4: Locals Only An Evening with Sara Niemietz at The MAIN
Monday, Sep 19, 2022
The MAIN is presenting Locals Only: An Evening with Sara Niemietz on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Center for New Performance Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Season

CalArts Center for New Performance Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Season
Friday, Sep 16, 2022
California Institute for the Arts Center for New Performance kicks off its 20th anniversary season on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, with the world premiere of "Scene with Cranes," written by acclaimed playwright Octavio Solis, directed by Chi-wang Yang.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 30: Season Opener Fundraising Gala for Mission Opera

Sept. 30: Season Opener Fundraising Gala for Mission Opera
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Mission Opera will present “A Night at the Opera” a season opener fundraiser gala for those who know nothing about opera, as well as those who have loved the art for years. This one-night-only elite event takes place on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at The MAIN Theatre, located at 24266 Main St. in Newhall.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 14 New Deaths, 1,520 New Cases in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,520 new cases countywide and 32 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 14 New Deaths, 1,520 New Cases in L.A. County
Sept. 28: Inaugural Meeting of Black Business Council
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the inaugural meeting of the Black Business Council on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sept. 28: Inaugural Meeting of Black Business Council
Sept. 21: Community Services and Arts Grants Program Info Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2023 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 21: Community Services and Arts Grants Program Info Meeting
Sept. 21: JCI Santa Clarita Hosts Hart School Board Candidate Forum
JCI Santa Clarita will host a "Meet the Candidates" forum featuring candidates running for trustee positions on the William S. Hart Union School District Board.
Sept. 21: JCI Santa Clarita Hosts Hart School Board Candidate Forum
Sept. 22: Guided Hike to Watch the Sunset Over the SCV
Join the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Sept. 22 for a guided hike to watch the sunset over the Santa Clarita Valley.
Sept. 22: Guided Hike to Watch the Sunset Over the SCV
ARTree Non-profit Community Arts Center Seeks Volunteers, Teachers
ARTree, a non-profit community arts center, is seeking volunteers and teachers.
ARTree Non-profit Community Arts Center Seeks Volunteers, Teachers
COC Women’s Soccer Score Road Win, 2-0 Over San Bernardino Valley
College of the Canyons remained unbeaten with a 2-0 road victory at San Bernardino Valley College on Sept. 13, with a pair of second half scores from the Cougars proving to be the difference maker.
COC Women’s Soccer Score Road Win, 2-0 Over San Bernardino Valley
Oct. 1: Deadline to Enter Impulse Music Inaugural Battle of the Bands
Sign ups are now open for the inaugural Battle of the Bands event at Impulse Music Co. in Santa Clarita.
Oct. 1: Deadline to Enter Impulse Music Inaugural Battle of the Bands
Oct. 8: Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament
Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, is hosting the ninth annual Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct. 8: Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament
Sept. 28: L.A. County Homeless Initiative Holds Listening Session for SCV, SFV
The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative is holding a series of community listening sessions to strengthen strategies for addressing and preventing homelessness.
Sept. 28: L.A. County Homeless Initiative Holds Listening Session for SCV, SFV
CalArts Theater Faculty DeLorenzo Directs L.A. Premiere of ‘Ghosts’
California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty Bart DeLorenzo will direct the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s Los Angeles premiere of Henrik Ibsen’s "Ghosts," running now through Sunday, Oct. 23 at the company theater in Los Angeles.
CalArts Theater Faculty DeLorenzo Directs L.A. Premiere of ‘Ghosts’
Today in SCV History (Sept. 20)
1954 - C-46 cargo plane crashes at Saugus Drunk Farm; Civil Air Patrol chaplains parachute to safety [story]
chaplains
Nov. 4: Locals Only An Evening with Sara Niemietz at The MAIN
The MAIN is presenting Locals Only: An Evening with Sara Niemietz on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.
Nov. 4: Locals Only An Evening with Sara Niemietz at The MAIN
Sept. 20: SUSD Board Meeting
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept 20, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: SUSD Board Meeting
Oct. 15: Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence
Child and Family Center will present Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., at the Center’s main facility, located at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Oct. 15: Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence
Barger Announces $2.3M Allocation for Fifth District’s Homeless Outreach
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Monday that she has allocated $2.3M from her discretionary funds to increase homeless outreach services across the Fifth District communities she represents.
Barger Announces $2.3M Allocation for Fifth District’s Homeless Outreach
COC’s CPRM Department Recognized Nationally
For the second time, the College of the Canyons Contracts, Procurement, and Risk Management department received a 2022 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.
COC’s CPRM Department Recognized Nationally
Fall Sports Coming to Castaic, Stevenson Ranch, Val Verde Parks
As we settle into another school season this fall, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is proud to announce a new slate of Youth Sports Leagues for the Fall 2022 season.
Fall Sports Coming to Castaic, Stevenson Ranch, Val Verde Parks
TMU’s Steve Waldeck Named NAIA Administrator of the Year
The Master's University Senior Associate Athletic Director Steve Waldeck has been named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' Charles Morris Administrator of the Year.
TMU’s Steve Waldeck Named NAIA Administrator of the Year
California Humanities Awards Santa Clarita Public Library $5K
The Santa Clarita Public Library has been awarded $5,000 by California Humanities for the upcoming project titled, “Connections – Connecting Through Art, Nature, Healing and Story.”
California Humanities Awards Santa Clarita Public Library $5K
Monday COVID Roundup: 84 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 36 deaths and 3,502 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 84 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
Local Deputy Competes in Motorcycle Skills Rodeo
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Motors Sergeant Travis Kelly competed in the Orange County Traffic Officer's Association Motorcycle Skills Rodeo held Sept. 14 in Huntington Beach.
Local Deputy Competes in Motorcycle Skills Rodeo
Today in SCV History (Sept. 19)
1863 - Gen. Edward F. Beale loans money to A.A. Hudson and Oliver P. Robbins to erect toll house in Newhall Pass [story]
toll house
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: