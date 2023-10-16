Oct. 18: Regular Meeting of the Hart School Board

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 18, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The meeting can also be viewed at: https://youtube.com/live/ry8j22pzq20.
Please make note of the following: Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.
The full agenda of the Hart Board meeting can be viewed at https://bit.ly/HartBoardMeetingInfo.
