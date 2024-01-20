header image

January 19
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
Saugus High Earns AP Computer Science Diversity Award
| Friday, Jan 19, 2024
Saugus diversity award

The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Saugus High School has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science A. Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses.

More than 1,100 institutions achieved either 50% or higher female representation in one of the two AP computer science courses or a percentage of the female computer science exam takers meeting or exceeding that of the school’s female population during the 2022-23 school year. In 2023, Saugus High School was one of 225 recognized in the category of AP Computer Science A.

AP Computer Science A students learn to design and implement computer programs that solve problems relevant to today’s society. AP Computer Science A, which first debuted in 1988, continues to grow and female participation has increased 69% since 2017, to 24,147 women. Overall AP computer science course participation has increased 147% since 2017, broadening STEM career opportunities for more students.

Providing female students with access to computer science courses is critical to ensuring gender parity in the industry’s high-paying jobs and to drive innovation, creativity, and representation. The median annual wage for computer and information technology occupations was $100,530 in May 2021. However, women represent just 24% of the five million people in computing occupations.

“We are proud to congratulate Saugus High School on this important recognition from the College Board,” said Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “Our strategic plan calls for increasing access to a full range of opportunities and programs for under-represented students and this is a great step toward that goal.”
