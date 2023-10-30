Nov. 1: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Nov. 1, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING: Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.
This meeting will include a presentation on the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. The board is also scheduled to discuss Memorandum of Understandings between Hart, Birmingham Community Charter High School and Granada Hills Charter High School regarding the California Teacher Induction Program.
The full agenda of the Hart Board meeting can be found [here].
How to Address the Governing Board
If you wish to address the Board on an item within the Board’s subject matter jurisdiction that is not on the agenda, please submit a speaker card before the beginning of the First Public Comment Period. Please be advised only those using speaker cards will be recognized by the Board. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda and the Board will not engage in dialogue regarding issues not on the agenda. Speakers will be given two (2) minutes to address the Board. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of people who wish to speak. Twenty minutes will be allotted during the first Public Comment Period. Additional time is set aside later in the meeting for any speaker that was not heard during the first Public Comment Period. To address the Board regarding an agenda item, please submit a speaker card before the agenda item is announced. PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING: Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.
Any parent/guardian of a pupil, or any pupil who is 18 years old or older, may provide the District with a written request to exclude the pupil’s personal information from the minutes of any Governing Board meeting. Written requests must be delivered to 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, c/o Debbie Dunn, or emailed to ddunn@hartdistrict.org within five days following the Governing Board meeting in which the pupil’s information was listed.
Materials related to an item on the agenda submitted to the Governing Board after distribution of the agenda packet are available for public inspection at the District Office during normal business hours.
Saugus Union School District has been awarded again for its efforts at ensuring student wellness is a priority for all students. This year’s grant submission was “Creating a Culture of Inclusivity and Kindness” throughout the Saugus School District.
The study of plants will soon never be the same for young minds at SCVi, iLEAD Agua Dulce and iLEAD Exploration, all part of the iLEAD Public Charter School Network in the Santa Clarita Valley. On Sunday, Nov. 5 the students' experiments to determine whether certain plants can grow in space will be included as part of a SpaceX mission bound for the International Space Station.
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Guard embarked on a musical odyssey at the Western Band Association competition, held at SoFi Stadium, a pinnacle of sports and entertainment in Inglewood, California.
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the California Department of Transportation will fully close both northbound and southbound directions of Interstate 5 Golden State Freeway from the State Route 14 Antelope Valley Freeway to Calgrove Boulevard 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 to 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 5, to demolish the Weldon Canyon Road bridge.
The California Air Resources Board approved an update to its regulation that controls emissions from refrigerant used for the repair of automotive air conditioning systems by removing a canister consumer fee and phasing in a transition toward recycled refrigerant.
The Valley Industry Association will host an exclusive event where attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a distinguished panel of industry experts in robotics in the workplace during a luncheon meeting to be held Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
College of the Canyons climbed five spots in the most recent California Community College Sports Information Directors Association poll while also remaining in this week's United Soccer Coaches national rankings.
The convenience store of the future is now open at Six Flags Magic Mountain. The theme park officially opened a new store in a heavily trafficked area that will give park guests the ability to grab drinks, snacks and other refreshments and leave without having to check out.
The city of Santa Clarita will present “Touchstones – Transitions – Tranquility” by Santa Clarita artist Frank Rock at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall. This art exhibition will be on display from Monday, Oct. 30, through Tuesday, Nov. 28, with a reception on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Thursday the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program’s application deadline will be extended by 90 days, giving local residents until Jan. 31, 2024 to submit a completed application and supporting documentation.
College of the Canyons won its fifth Western State Conference tourney of the season at Santa Maria Country Club on Monday, taking the top spot in the final conference event ahead of next week's WSC Championships.
Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control director Marcia Mayeda received the Los Angeles County Quality and Productivity Commission’s Chair Leadership Award at its annual Quality and Productivity Awards ceremony on Oct. 18.
U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and his wife Angela Padilla are among those who will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Public Health Program at California State University, Northridge, one of the longest accredited public health programs in the state, on Saturday Nov. 4.
To offset costs associated with implementing tasks identified in the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency’s Groundwater Sustainability Plan, SCV Water has been awarded $5.3 million through Round 2 of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Grant program administered by the California Department of Water Resources.
