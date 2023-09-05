Oct. 23: SCV Chamber 39th Annual Oak Tree Classic Golf Tourney

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Oct. 23 for the 39th Annual Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament, hosted at Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. This all day event is one of the most highly anticipated events on the SCV Chamber calendar.

Early bird foursomes are sold out, however foursome spots still remain at $1,300. Individual golfer slots are available for $400 each.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

To reserve your spot visit SCV Chamber Events Oak Tree Classic.

For more information about the SCV Chamber visit www.scvchamber.com.

