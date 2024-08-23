Oct. 26: Abracadabra After Dark at Sand Canyon Country Club

Prepare to be spellbound at Abracadabra After Dark dinner and show experience on Saturday, Oct. 26 with an enchanting evening of magic and mystery at the Sand Canyon Country Club.

This mesmerizing experience features a three-course meal fit for royalty, accompanied by the talents of a magician and mentalist duo from the renowned Magic Castle.

Immerse yourself in the allure of dinner and a show with illusions, mind-bending tricks and unforgettable moments that will leave you believing in the power of magic.

The Abracadabra After Dark event supports Animal Tracks, an immersive animal sanctuary located in Agua Dulce. A portion of ticket sales will be dedicated to furthering Animal Tracks’ mission of providing sanctuary and care for animals.

Event schedule:

6 p.m. VIP entry

7 p.m. General admission entry

8 p.m. Music and dinner

8:30 p.m. Magician

9 p.m. Mentalist

General admission tickets: $125 each. Includes three-course meal and magic show.

VIP tickets: $175 each. Includes VIP Magic Happy Hour with private magic show, hors d’oeuvres, a glass of wine or beer, guaranteed seating within first few rows of the stage and three-course dinner and magic show.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.sandcanyoncc.com/abracadabra-after-dark.

Sand Canyon Country Club

27734 Sand Canyon Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91387

