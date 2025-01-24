Feb. 15: Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, Magic Show at Le Chene

Le Chene French Cuisine will host a Valentines Day Murder Mystery Dinner Theater and Parlor Magic Show 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.

This event will be hosted by Sharpo, a close up performer from the Magic Castle. Le Chene is located at 12625 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.

The evening will begin at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails and registration then the dinner and show will begin at 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Total of $150 per person.

$25 for the show and $125 for dinner, tax and tip.

Event is prepaid in advance and payment is non-refundable.

Tables seat 10 guests.

For more information and make a reservation visit Le Chene’s website.

