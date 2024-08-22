Sept. 29: Titania K9 Hosts WANTED ‘Wild West Gala’ Event

Titania K9 Fund invites all to WANTED “Wild West Gala”, an afternoon party for all ages to benefit the Amerman Family Foundation Dog Therapy Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is located at Sand Canyon Country Club, 27734 Sand Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387.

Join an afternoon of music with M Entertainment and guitarist Michael W. Murphy, a Chuck Wagon Buffet, outdoor games on the Sand Canyon Country Club patio, a complimentary photo booth by Desert Rose Photography, a silent auction and raffle and an opportunity to meet our favorite outlaws that will steal your heart; CHLA therapy dogs with their volunteer handlers.

Tickets are $75 for adults and $35 for children 10 and under.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the Titana K9’s website.

