Oct. 26: ASCEND Invites Young Women to Collab Event

ASCEND invites young women to collaboration event with the WiSH Education Foundation and Soroptimist International of Valencia Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Saugus High School Performing Arts Center, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Junior high and high school can be at once academically strenuous, socially uplifting and an emotional rollercoaster fraught with questions about ourselves and the future. Where am I headed? What are my options? How do I get there? How do I find and maintain the drive and confidence to achieve my goals? Rather than build obstacles that stand in the way, listen to strong, successful women from a wide variety of fields as they share what it takes to be strong, practice self-care and find the confidence and drive to be successful and achieve dreams.

Registration is free and online. The list of presenters includes Samantha Morrow, Marketing Director of Hello Auto Group, Karema Chantasirivisal, Process Development Manager, Boston Scientific; Duressa Powers, Personal Trainer/Owner, Hardcore Fitness Burbank; Mariam Nasiry, Senior School and Community Development Officer, California Credit Union; Nadine Young, Nutritionist and Keynote Speaker Jessica Campbell, Owner, PO3 Agency.

“This event began years ago as WiSH’s ‘Women in Business,’ created to inspire confidence and drive in both young girls and boys. We are excited to collaborate with another great SCV nonprofit, Soroptimist International of Valencia, as we have overlapping goals with their ‘Dream it, Be it’ program. There are great stressors in our young students’ worlds today and having the tools to stay motivated, to understand that failure is an important tool for learning and growth and that self-care must take priority is an important message that we need to share with these wonderful young people. We are thrilled to present such outstanding, successful women in a wide variety of fields who can share their pathway to success and what it took to get there.” Said WiSH Executive Director, Amy Daniels.

Register at wisheducationfoundation.org under events through Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. There will be a light breakfast and snacks served at the event. Questions can be directed to christyalben@gmail.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...