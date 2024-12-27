Feb. 28: WiSH Education Foundation Seeks Sponsors for Talent Showcase

The Hart District Variety Showcase, a fundraiser for the Wm. S. Hart Education Foundation, will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at Saugus High School, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The WiSH Education Foundation has announced the Second Annual Hart District’s Got Talent Variety Showcase is back. The district-wide talent show for all students, teachers and administrators in the Hart District is now accepting auditions and sponsorhips for the event.

All performers must be a student, faculty or administrator in the Hart District. Deadline for audition tapes is Jan. 31.

To audition for the Showcase visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org/wish-showcase/.

All tickets will be sold at the door on the date of the performance. Tickets are $25 for VIP, first come, first served in the first five center rows from the stage. General admission tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for Students.

Quarter page ad for your student in the program $50, half page ad for your student in the program $75, full page ad for your student in the program $100.

Sponsors are being sought for this event:

OSCAR – $1,000

Name/logo on website event page, circulation in social media (FB/IG), newsletter, press releases, and district wide emails; TWO PAGE SPREAD in the program (TWO 8″x10″ ads, color) AND exposure on the event t-shirt! Includes 6 VIP tickets. ADS DUE 2/14/25

EMMY – $400

Name/logo on website event page, circulation in social media (FB/IG), newsletter, press releases, and district wide emails; FULL page ad in the program (8″x10″, color) AND exposure on the event t-shirt! Includes 4 general admission tickets. ADS DUE 2/14/25

TONY – $200

Name/logo on website event page, circulation in social media (FB/IG), newsletter, press releases, and district wide emails; HALF page ad in the program (4″x5″, color). Includes 2 general admission tickets. ADS DUE 2/14/25

GRAMMY – $100

Name/logo on website event page, circulation in social media (FB/IG), newsletter, press releases, and district wide emails; QUARTER page ad in the program (2″x2.5″, color). Includes 2 general admission tickets. ADS DUE 2/14/25

Email your self-designed ad to wishshowcase@gmail.com.

to become a sponsor, or for more information or questions about sponsorships email WISH@HARTDISTRICT.ORG.

The WiSH Education Foundation is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit that supports students and schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

Among the programs supported are school Wellness Centers, student programs in STEAM and other programs to bridge the gap in state funding for education.

For more information on programs or how to support or volunteer to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org.

