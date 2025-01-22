WiSH Seeks Sponsors for ‘Over the Edge’ Fundraiser

Will you go “Over the Edge” for the WiSH Education Foundation? How about rappelling nearly 100 feet down the side of a building in the Santa Clarita Valley? Join the WiSH Education Foundation for a festival at the bottom after your friends and family hear your name called and watch you rappel. Enjoy coffee or a wine/beer tasting before you rappel at the “Liquid Courage Cove!”

The WiSH Education Foundation will be hosting a new fundraiser for those with an adventurous spirit on Saturday, Aug. 2. Sponsors are now being sought for this new fundraising event.

Help the WISH Education Foundation raise funds and support the students of the William S. Hart High School District by doing something you didn’t even know was on your bucket list, rappelling down the side of a building.

Do it as an individual or raise the rappel costs as a team. All the fun begins in February when more information will be announced. Make sure you check WiSH Education Foundation events and updated information at wisheducationfoundation.org.

WiSH was founded in 2011 by a group of community education advocates and partners, specifically to help bridge the gap in state education funding and provide for student program, such as the school Wellness Centers in the William S. Hart Union High School District. WiSH serves more than 21,000 students in public schools in grades 7-12 in the Santa Clarita Valley.

To become a sponsor email wish@hartdistrict.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...