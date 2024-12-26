Jan. 11-12: WiSH Education Foundation Hosts Free E-WASTE Event

Did you receive great new electronic gifts for the holidays? Awesome! Now where can you safely dispose of the old stuff? Where to take phones, TVs, computers, portable devices and more?

The WiSH Education Foundation will host a free E-WASTE recycling event at Valencia Town Center on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11-12 from 9 a.m. in the parking lot off Citrus Street at Valencia Town Center, 24137 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

Bring computer monitors, printers, cell phones, TVs, laptops, copiers, scanners, fax machines, PC computer systems, toner cartridges, power supplies, modems, routers, VCRs, DVD players, car batteries and more.

There is a service charge for major household appliances, AC units and microwaves.

No household batteries or fluorescent light bulbs accepted.

The WiSH Education Foundation is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit that supports students and schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

Among the programs supported are school Wellness Centers, student programs in STEAM and other programs to bridge the gap in state funding for education.

For more information on the E-WASTE event call (661) 799-9474.

For more information on programs or how to support or volunteer to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...