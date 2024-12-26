Jan. 15: WiSH Webinar on Latest Trends in College Admission

The WiSH Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues on Wednesday, Jan. 15 with “Trends in College Admissions and ROI on Majors.”

The webinar will be led by Dr. GP LeBourdais, former head of Undergrad Research at Stanford University and Anne Holmdahl, Common Sense College Counseling.

LeBourdais and Holmdahl, Stanford University alumni and staff in research and admissions, respectively, will cover the changing landscape of admissions, how students can stand out at highly selective schools and new research on the return on investment of college majors.

Registration closes Monday, Jan. 13th at 5 p.m.

Learn about the latest trends in college admissions. How to prepare for specific majors and the return on the investment.

Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqceChqT4qH9VaqY0KU6DIJ99SgQF_uv7t.

For more inormation on WiSH Education Foundation Webinar Wednesdays and future schedules visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org/wish-webinar-wednesday/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...