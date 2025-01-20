Feb. 12: WiSH Webinar on ‘College Admissions for Visual, Performing Arts Majors’

The WiSH Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 with “College Admissions for Visual and Performing Arts Majors.”

This session is a must-see for any student pursuing theater, visual arts, acting, film, music, design and other creative college majors. Speakers include admissions officers Janet Reccia from Syracuse University and Ed Schoenberg, prior Otis College of Art and Design from Gonzaga University, who will share valuable insights collected from evaluating student auditions and portfolios at leading creative schools nationwide.

This webinar series is designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate and be smart about the significant steps in college admissions. Experts from college admissions and planning will help guide families and share best practices so students and parents can be confident and have peace of mind.

For more information and to register for the free webinar click here.

