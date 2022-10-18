Oct. 27: Child & Family Center Presents ‘Rainbow Fentanyl – More Trick Than Treat’

The Child & Family Center will present “Rainbow Fentanyl – More Trick Than Treat,” a free virtual discussion on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Prevention specialists from the Center will speak with representatives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl. Drug traffickers are manufacturing the drug to look like candy and targeting children.

Fentanyl is a very high potency opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, which can rapidly cause an overdose or death. Santa Clarita city leaders said since Jan. 1, there have been 21 fentanyl deaths in the city.

Since September of this year, Los Angeles County has reported over eight overdoses among youth. In short, the current fentanyl epidemic has become one of the worst overdose crisis communities are seeing both locally and nationally.

As Halloween approaches, our panel of professionals will help provide parents and community members with helpful information about this drug and how to talk to your children about the danger it poses them this holiday season.

For more information about the event or to access the meeting link, visit childfamilycenter.org or contact Leah Parker at Child & Family Center (661) 259-9439.

