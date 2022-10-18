Oct. 27: Child & Family Center Presents ‘Rainbow Fentanyl – More Trick Than Treat’

The Child & Family Center will present “Rainbow Fentanyl – More Trick Than Treat,” a free virtual discussion on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Prevention specialists from the Center will speak with representatives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl. Drug traffickers are manufacturing the drug to look like candy and targeting children.
Fentanyl is a very high potency opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, which can rapidly cause an overdose or death. Santa Clarita city leaders said since Jan. 1, there have been 21 fentanyl deaths in the city.
Since September of this year, Los Angeles County has reported over eight overdoses among youth. In short, the current fentanyl epidemic has become one of the worst overdose crisis communities are seeing both locally and nationally.
As Halloween approaches, our panel of professionals will help provide parents and community members with helpful information about this drug and how to talk to your children about the danger it poses them this holiday season.
For more information about the event or to access the meeting link, visit childfamilycenter.org or contact Leah Parker at Child & Family Center (661) 259-9439.
The SNAP Sports Skate-A-Thon will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The SNAP (Special Needs Athletes & Peers) program provides individuals with physical and developmental disabilities the opportunity to engage in a variety of sports-based activities.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Adel Villalobos, Lief’s chief executive officer and founder, delivered a keynote address at the fifth annual Los Angeles County Bioscience Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 54 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 22 deaths and 1,532 new cases countywide.
California State University, Northridge will be hosting a dozen fellows — from the California Volunteers program in the Office of the Governor — who will be working with CSUN faculty and students to develop ways to mitigate the impact of climate change.
For the first time in program history, The Master's University men's cross country team is ranked No. 2 in the nation in the most recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll released Thursday, Oct. 13.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first eight cases of avian flu in L.A. County, including three Canada Geese and a Black-crowned Night Heron in Long Beach, three Canada Geese in the city of Los Angeles and one Canada Goose in Cerritos.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita invites you to the 12th Annual Salute to Patriots as we salute veterans for their leadership to the SCV business community and dedicated service to America.
A first-of-its-kind fleet of full-service medical clinics on wheels will began making daily stops at homeless encampments throughout Los Angeles County last week to address urgent health and social needs among people experiencing homelessness.
Kroger (NYSE: KR) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announced that they have entered into an agreement under which the companies, each with iconic brands and deep roots in their local communities, will merge to create a national footprint and unite around Kroger's Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit.
