April 16: County Bicycle Master Plan Virtual Community Meeting

Los Angeles County Public Works is updating the Los Angeles County Bicycle Master Plan.

The current BMP was last updated in 2012 and established a vision for the future of biking in the county. The BMP will serve as a guide for the development of safe and accessible bikeways and paths within unincorporated Los Angeles County and along County flood control district channels.

The BMP will propose new bikeways, revisit the feasibility of unconstructed bikeways from the 2012 plan, incorporate new policies to share bikeway facilities with micro-mobility devices, identify first/last mile bikeway improvements to further connect to transit stations and bus stops, and prepare for the programmatic environmental impact report.

The BMP will engage with community members, community-based organizations and advisory committees to develop an inclusive and representative BMP. The BMP will be finalized in early 2025.

Attend the virtual community meeting to receive a project update, learn about updates to the proposed network, and help rank bike improvements and programs for future implementation.

To attend either click the link and register for the meeting or call (213) 338-8477. The meeting will be on April 16 at 6 p.m.

