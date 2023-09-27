Oct 7: City Seeks Volunteers for Canyon Country Community Day

Bring family and friends to volunteer for the city of Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country Community Day on Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

At this one-day clean up event, city staff will partner with volunteers to paint walls and spread mulch on parkways along Whites Canyon Road.

This is a great volunteer opportunity for those who want to get involved and create positive change in the community. All interested volunteers ages 13 and older must pre-register online at Santa Clarita Volunteers website.

In addition to volunteering, residents can take advantage of free, bulky item disposal and mulch pickup at Canyon Springs Community Elementary School at 19059 Vicci Street. There will also be a variety of booths where residents can learn more about community resources from the city and other local organizations.

For more information on the upcoming Canyon Country Community Day, please contact the Community Preservation Division at (661) 286-4076.

For volunteer registration information or questions, contact volunteers@santa-clarita.com or (661) 250-3708.

