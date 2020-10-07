header image

October 7
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
Oct. 9: VIA Breakfast Club to Present ‘LinkedIn: An Insider’s Perspective’
| Wednesday, Oct 7, 2020
linkedin

Thursday is the last day to register “LinkedIn: An Insider’s Perspective,” a VIA Breakfast Club Zoom event featuring guest speaker Ankur Abhishek, product manager, on Friday, Oct. 9, beginning at 8 a.m.

Participants will discover business solutions to grow market share and achieve success by utilizing the platform.

LinkedIn is the world’s largest professional network with more than 706 million users in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

With a vision to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce and its mission to connect the world’s professionals to make them more productive and successful, LinkedIn leads the industry.

The platform’s diversified business earns revenues from membership subscriptions, advertising sales, and recruitment solutions.

In December 2016, Microsoft completed its acquisition of LinkedIn, bringing together the world’s leading professional cloud and the world’s leading professional network.

VIA Breakfast Club is a member-exclusive. Non-members should contact the VIA office at 661-294-8088.

REGISTER for the VIA Breakfast Club here.

linkedin logo
Oct. 9: VIA Breakfast Club to Present 'LinkedIn: An Insider's Perspective'
