October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Circle of Hope is painting the town pink in October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Join Circle of Hope, a nonprofit that provides emotional, educational and financial support to those with cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley, in the fight against breast cancer with 31 Days of Hope. Whether you’re shopping, dining, or hitting the greens, your participation helps Circle of Hope provide life-saving services and support for those affected by cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Throughout October, you can make an impact in several meaningful ways:

Attend Events

From the Claw Out Cancer volleyball games to restaurant fundraisers, Circle of Hope has a variety of events planned during the entire month of October. Your participation helps raise crucial funds to provide cancer patients and their families with essential resources and support.

Shop for a Cause

Local businesses are stepping up with special promotions to benefit Circle of Hope. When you shop at participating stores, a portion of the proceeds will go towards funding programs at Circle of Hope.

Double Your Impact as a Recurring Donor

Sign up for a recurring monthly donation. Recurring donors provide a steady foundation of support that helps sustain Circle of Hope programs year-round, ensuring continued free cancer support services to those in need.

October Month Long Events

Buy a Car, Give Hope. Purchase at Parkway Auto and $500 goes to Circle of Hope. Call (661) 76-5762 for more information.

Enhance and Give Back, Dr. Mark Lussier donates from each breast augmentation. Call (661) 260-3021 for more information.

Get a Quote, Give a Gift, Call State Farm’s Henry Rodriguez, mention Circle of Hope and $10 goes to Circle of Hope. Call (661) 250-4892 for more information.

17th Hole Challenge. Swing by Vista Valencia weekends for donations on the greens. Call (661) 253-1870 for more information.

SCENT. Book with Jessica Pryor Aesthetics and a portion goes to Circle of Hope. Call (661) 259-2500 for more information.

One Day Events

Oct. 10 – Jersey Mike’s Restaurant Night: Enjoy a meal at any Jersey Mike’s location, and a portion of your purchase will benefit Circle of Hope.

Oct. 16 – Panda Express Fundraiser. Place your order for pickup or delivery.

Oct. 18 – National Mammogram Day: Schedule a mammogram and encourage others to do the same. Early detection saves lives.

Oct. 19 – 20th Annual Afternoon Tea: Join Circle of Hope for an afternoon of elegance and inspiration as we celebrate Circle of Hope’s 20th annual tea event. Tickets are available at www.circleofhopeinc.org/tea/.

Oct. 24 – Marstons Restaurant Fundraiser Night: Enjoy fresh, delicious, high quality food.

Circle of Hope invites the SCV community to explore all the ways you can make a difference this October.

Visit circleofhopeinc.org/31days to see the full calendar of events, make a donation and learn more about the impact of your support.

