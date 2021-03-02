Old Town Newhall Library Now Offering Sidewalk Storytime

The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to present Sidewalk Stories at the Old Town Newhall Library! Each Friday in March, families will have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while listening to stories read by library staff.

Readings will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the east side of the building near the Santa Clarita History Bear statue and will last 30 minutes. Locations may vary due to potential construction. On Friday, March 12 and Friday, March 26, the storytimes will be offered in both English and Spanish. The program is free for all residents, but registration is required and there will be a limit to how many families can sign up for each storytime in order to maintain public health protocols.

Please note that due to current COVID-19 safety precautions, face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth by residents who are two years old and older. All participants must also maintain a minimum of six feet of distance from those not from their same household.

For more information on Sidewalk Stories or to register, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

