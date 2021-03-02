header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 2
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Old Town Newhall Library Now Offering Sidewalk Storytime
| Tuesday, Mar 2, 2021

The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to present Sidewalk Stories at the Old Town Newhall Library! Each Friday in March, families will have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while listening to stories read by library staff.

Readings will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the east side of the building near the Santa Clarita History Bear statue and will last 30 minutes. Locations may vary due to potential construction. On Friday, March 12 and Friday, March 26, the storytimes will be offered in both English and Spanish. The program is free for all residents, but registration is required and there will be a limit to how many families can sign up for each storytime in order to maintain public health protocols.

Please note that due to current COVID-19 safety precautions, face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth by residents who are two years old and older. All participants must also maintain a minimum of six feet of distance from those not from their same household.

For more information on Sidewalk Stories or to register, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Old Town Newhall Library Now Offering Sidewalk Storytime

Old Town Newhall Library Now Offering Sidewalk Storytime
Tuesday, Mar 2, 2021
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to present Sidewalk Stories at the Old Town Newhall Library!
FULL STORY...

Young Artists Invited to Submit Works in 2021 Sister Cities International Showcase

Young Artists Invited to Submit Works in 2021 Sister Cities International Showcase
Monday, Mar 1, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Santa Clarita Sister Cities program, invites local students to submit artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs, or music for the 2021 Sister Cities International Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 27: Child and Family Center to Host Virtual Teen Dating Violence Awareness Art Exhibit

Feb. 27: Child and Family Center to Host Virtual Teen Dating Violence Awareness Art Exhibit
Friday, Feb 26, 2021
The Child and Family Center's Domestic Violence Program is set to host its fourth annual "Night of Expression" art exhibit on Saturday, Feb. 27, in recognition of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
FULL STORY...

Academy Announces 366 Feature Films Eligible for 2020 Best Picture Oscar

Academy Announces 366 Feature Films Eligible for 2020 Best Picture Oscar
Thursday, Feb 25, 2021
Three hundred sixty-six feature films are eligible for the 2020 Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 27: Ex-Heartbreaker Mike Campbell to Host 88.5 FM’s First ‘Artist in Residence’ Show

Feb. 27: Ex-Heartbreaker Mike Campbell to Host 88.5 FM’s First ‘Artist in Residence’ Show
Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
Acclaimed guitarist, songwriter, record producer, and Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Mike Campbell, formerly a member of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, will be the first to host radio station 88.5-FM's new "Artist in Residence" series Saturday, February 27, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Old Town Newhall Library Now Offering Sidewalk Storytime
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to present Sidewalk Stories at the Old Town Newhall Library!
Old Town Newhall Library Now Offering Sidewalk Storytime
Proposed Henry Mayo Expansion Project Back Before Planning Commission
Santa Clarita Planning commissioners are expected to make a decision Tuesday regarding the proposed expansion of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital via multiple construction projects that include building a second inpatient tower.
Proposed Henry Mayo Expansion Project Back Before Planning Commission
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2021
Picture this…the sun has just set on another brisk spring day.
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2021
Today in SCV History (March 2)
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Henry Mayo Now Inoculating Educators with COVID-19 Vaccine
Santa Clarita Valley educators were next in line to receive their COVID-19 vaccine shots at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Monday, more than two months after the hospital received its first batch of vaccines for hospital frontline workers.
Henry Mayo Now Inoculating Educators with COVID-19 Vaccine
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; Vaccine Eligibility Expands
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 32 new deaths and 987 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; Vaccine Eligibility Expands
Bella Vida Senior Center Sets March Outdoor Drive-in Events
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida has announced its March 2021 lineup of outdoor drive-in events.
Bella Vida Senior Center Sets March Outdoor Drive-in Events
Santa Clarita, Sheriff’s Station to Launch ‘Guard That Auto’ Anti-Theft Campaign
In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita will launch its “Guard That Auto” campaign this spring to combat an increase in grand theft auto over the past year.
Santa Clarita, Sheriff’s Station to Launch ‘Guard That Auto’ Anti-Theft Campaign
Saugus High Advances in State Academic Decathlon
The Saugus High School academic decathlon team will advance to the state competition after placing in the top 10 in the county competition.
Saugus High Advances in State Academic Decathlon
Mayor’s March Message: Enjoy Spring in Santa Clarita
Spring is upon us, and with it comes longer days, greener hillsides, and warmer temperatures that invite outdoor exploration.
Mayor’s March Message: Enjoy Spring in Santa Clarita
Young Artists Invited to Submit Works in 2021 Sister Cities International Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Santa Clarita Sister Cities program, invites local students to submit artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs, or music for the 2021 Sister Cities International Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Young Artists Invited to Submit Works in 2021 Sister Cities International Showcase
Newsom, Lawmakers Cut Deal to Reopen California Schools by April
In a rush to bring children back to California schools after a year of closed campuses, Governor Gavin Newsom and lawmakers said Monday the state will offer $2 billion to school districts willing to reopen next month.
Newsom, Lawmakers Cut Deal to Reopen California Schools by April
COVID-19 Vaccine Shortages Highlight Health Inequities in L.A. County
The race to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Los Angeles County despite vaccine shortages is cutthroat and most people don’t even know they’re in the competition.
COVID-19 Vaccine Shortages Highlight Health Inequities in L.A. County
DMV Warns Customers of REAL ID Phishing Scam
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has learned of a text message phishing scam related to REAL ID and reminds customers that it will never ask for personal information related to driver’s license number, Social Security number, or financial information through email, text, or over the phone.
DMV Warns Customers of REAL ID Phishing Scam
Today in SCV History (March 1)
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
Today in SCV History (Feb. 28)
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
Today in SCV History (Feb. 27)
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to L.A. County [story]
Winifred Westover
Modified Sand Canyon Resort Project Up for Review
The Sand Canyon Resort project is scheduled to return before the Santa Clarita Planning Commission Tuesday with a series of revisions, following multiple concerns raised by both commissioners and residents.
Modified Sand Canyon Resort Project Up for Review
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 26,045; Nearly 2 Million Doses Administered in County
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 144 new deaths and 1,838 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 26,045 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 26,045; Nearly 2 Million Doses Administered in County
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles Launches First-Ever Diversity and Advocacy Department
The Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles announced on Feb. 26 that Kenya Yarbrough will lead its newly-created and first-ever Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity, Access, and Advocacy Initiative.
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles Launches First-Ever Diversity and Advocacy Department
March 16: VIA Virtual Series with Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
The Valley Industry Association will welcome College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook as the keynote speaker for the March VIA Virtual Series taking place Tuesday, March 16, from 11:00 a.m to 12:15 p.m.
March 16: VIA Virtual Series with Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
March 2: Planning Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission will hold a regular meeting virtually Tuesday, March 2, at 6:00 p.m.
March 2: Planning Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
Feb. 27: Child and Family Center to Host Virtual Teen Dating Violence Awareness Art Exhibit
The Child and Family Center's Domestic Violence Program is set to host its fourth annual "Night of Expression" art exhibit on Saturday, Feb. 27, in recognition of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
Feb. 27: Child and Family Center to Host Virtual Teen Dating Violence Awareness Art Exhibit
State on Track to Reach Capacity Goal of 3 Million Vaccines Per Week, Pending Available Supply
California Department of Public Health officials announced on Feb. 26 that California is on track to create the capacity to administer 3 million vaccinations per week by March 1.
State on Track to Reach Capacity Goal of 3 Million Vaccines Per Week, Pending Available Supply
%d bloggers like this: