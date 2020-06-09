Petco, County Animal Care Launch Campaign to Help Save Twice as Many Pets

Through June 30, all donations to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation (ACF) will be matched up to $25,000 by the Petco Foundation to help save twice as many pet lives.

“We are deeply grateful to the Petco Foundation for their generous challenge grant to generate much needed support for pets affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Marcia Mayeda, director of the Department of Animal Care and Control. “Donations to our supporting foundation will ensure that all gifts will be directly applied to help our animals in need.”

The Petco Foundation matching grant will help ACF maintain its lifesaving work during these challenging times. To donate and support our animal live-saving efforts, please visit the following link and indicate: “Petco Grant” as your reason for giving.

Donate here.

This grant is part of the Petco Foundation’s Pledge to Save Pet Lives during this COVID-19 crisis by distributing $1M in product and cash donations and putting out a national call to implore animal lovers to take action to help save animal lives. This commitment follows the Petco Foundation’s recent distribution of more than $13M to animal welfare ¬organizations nationwide.

“Animal welfare organizations are facing the business impacts of COVID-19, just like many other businesses during this crisis. But when your business is saving animal lives, the consequences of a business failure are devastating,” said Petco Foundation President, Susanne Kogut. “At the Petco Foundation, we will support our partner’s most critical needs during this time and help mobilize the public to take action to help save animal lives. We hope this matching grant support will help the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation do just that.”

The Petco Foundation is committed to supporting their animal welfare partners’ most critical needs as they face the dual responsibilities of protecting human health and saving animal lives through the COVID-19 crisis to ensure that every pets gets the chance to live their best life. To learn more about the Petco Foundation’s relief efforts, visit www.petcofoundation.org/relief/.

About the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation supports the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control through fundraising which supports spay and neuter programs, pet adoptions, public education and animal welfare. Many of the Foundation’s fundraising efforts have enabled the department to enhance the care given to animals in the County animal care centers. To learn more, visit lacountyanimals.org/ or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About the Petco Foundation

At the Petco Foundation, we believe that every animal deserves to live its best life. Since 1999, we’ve invested more than $260 million in lifesaving animal welfare work to make that happen. With our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners, we inspire and empower communities to make a difference by investing in adoption and medical care programs, spay and neuter services, pet cancer research, service and therapy animals, and numerous other lifesaving initiatives. Through our Think Adoption First program, we partner with Petco stores and animal welfare organizations across the country to increase pet adoptions. So far, we’ve helped more than 6.5 million pets find their new loving families, and we’re just getting started. Visit petcofoundation.org to learn more about how you can get involved.