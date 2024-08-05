Marcia Mayeda | Urgent Need for Pet Shelter Adopters

|
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander Fraser, postmaster [story]
A team of researchers led by California State University, Northridge evolutionary biologist Jeremy Yoder partnered with hundreds of volunteer naturalists to reconstruct how 120 years of climate change has affected Joshua trees.
The Master's University Department of Communication has now expanded the Cinema and Digital Arts (CDA) program from an emphasis into a major due to the increasing number of students at The Master’s University interested in the “seventh art.”
Scotty Pieper is returning to his hometown as he will be playing baseball at The Master's University.
It has been a landmark year for putting the crucial infrastructure in place to address homelessness in our community.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Tuesday.
I write to you today with deep concern as we face a critical crisis in our animal care centers.
The Santa Clarita Kiwanis Club recently completed the first segment of it’s Special Needs Tricycle Program.
The California Department of Transportation announces repairs on State Route 126 (SR-126), quarter mile east of Pena Ranch Road, to clear the shoulder and roadway of mudslide/debris, clear and clean drainage systems, repair damaged slopes, and place erosion control.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 11.
The Valley Industry Association, a leading advocate for workforce development, proudly shares the success and impact of its Connecting to Success Program, which continues to transform the career readiness landscape for students and employers alike.
My office works closely with the Department of Animal Care and Control to ensure that we are doing everything we can to find safe, loving homes for animals. Our County Care Centers face challenges with shelter capacity and overcrowding like many shelters nationwide.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday, Aug. 6 on a motion to finalize the transfer of William S. Hart Regional Park to the city of Santa Clarita. The vote will be held at the regular weekly public board meeting held in downtown Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced the death of Homicide Bureau Sergeant Jason Viger who was killed in an off-duty solo vehicle traffic collision on Thursday, Aug. 1, at approximately 11 p.m. at the intersection of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.
Spectrum presented a donation of $10,000 to Single Mothers Outreach on Thursday, Aug. 1. The donation was made through the company’s employee-driven grants program that recognizes the value of community service, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
The California Department of Transportation announced the southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes from two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic to Lake Hughes Road overnights Monday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Aug. 9 for paving work.
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
On Friday, Aug. 9, College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day to introduce the incoming class of freshman students, as well as prospective and continuing students, to the college before the start of the fall 2024 semester.
The city of Santa Clarita's Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union will continue at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, every Saturday through Aug. 24. As the final four weeks approach, residents are encouraged to explore convenient transportation options to make the concert experience more enjoyable.
As the new school year begins, public safety remains a top priority in the Santa Clarita Valley.
This year, to commemorate World Mosquito Day on Aug. 20, 6-7:30 p.m. the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District will feature a zoom live stream, introducing the Vector Control team and educate the public about its critical role in protecting public health for over 70 years.
As part of a new webinar series on the effects of Cerebral Palsy, the Los Angeles County Commission on Disabilities along with the Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department will host a webinar to provide insight on the different aspects of Cerebral Palsy.
