Marcia Mayeda | Urgent Need for Pet Shelter Adopters

Dear Friend,

I write to you today with deep concern as we face a critical crisis in our animal care centers. The number of animals in our care continues to climb, straining our resources and capacity to provide each one with the attention and care they deserve.

Now, more than ever, we appeal to our community for help. We urgently need adopters willing to open their hearts and homes to these wonderful companions. Every adoption makes a profound difference in the life of a shelter pet.

In addition to adoption, we are committed to sustaining special programs that support pet owners during times of financial hardship. These programs, such as our Care Voucher program and Vet@ThePark clinics, aim to keep pets and their families together by providing essential resources such as pet food, veterinary care, and behavioral support. By offering assistance where it’s needed most, we ensure that pets remain cherished members of their families, even in challenging times. I am pleased to share that thanks to your unwavering support, we have already found positive outcomes for over 10,000 animals this year. This includes adoptions by the public, rescue groups, and lost animals returned to their families. Each success story represents a second chance and a brighter future made possible by your generosity.

Your support is crucial in this endeavor. Whether through adoption, donations, or volunteering, you can make a direct impact on the lives of animals in need.

Together, let’s continue to uphold our commitment to compassion and care for all creatures, great and small.

With gratitude,

Marcia Mayeda

Director,

Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control

Click [here] if you’d like to help.

