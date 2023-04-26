Peyton Gorans Headed to Mustangs Men’s Soccer

Peyton Gorans, a forward who redshirted at UC Davis this past season, has committed to play soccer at The Master’s University.

Peyton has been a state and regional Olympic Development Program (ODP) player, receiving an invite to nationals in 2021, a state champion and, most recently, captain of the Cal Odyssey Soccer Club.

“Peyton is a very dynamic player who loves to be involved in the attack,” said TMU head coach Jim Rickard. “He has some great experience in ODP, club and HS that will translate to the next level right away. He is also excited to grow in his faith as a student athlete at the The Master’s.”

At Clovis West High School, Peyton was a two-time First Team All-League, as well as Offensive Player of the Year.

“I am excited to come to Master’s because it will provide me with an opportunity to pursue and glorify God in both my athletic and academic endeavors and to be a part of an environment that will help grow my knowledge and faith in Christ and scripture,” Peyton said.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...