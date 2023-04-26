header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
58°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 25
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
Bercaw Store
Peyton Gorans Headed to Mustangs Men’s Soccer
| Tuesday, Apr 25, 2023
Peyton Gorans

Peyton Gorans, a forward who redshirted at UC Davis this past season, has committed to play soccer at The Master’s University.

Peyton has been a state and regional Olympic Development Program (ODP) player, receiving an invite to nationals in 2021, a state champion and, most recently, captain of the Cal Odyssey Soccer Club.

“Peyton is a very dynamic player who loves to be involved in the attack,” said TMU head coach Jim Rickard. “He has some great experience in ODP, club and HS that will translate to the next level right away. He is also excited to grow in his faith as a student athlete at the The Master’s.”

At Clovis West High School, Peyton was a two-time First Team All-League, as well as Offensive Player of the Year.

“I am excited to come to Master’s because it will provide me with an opportunity to pursue and glorify God in both my athletic and academic endeavors and to be a part of an environment that will help grow my knowledge and faith in Christ and scripture,” Peyton said.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Peyton Gorans Headed to Mustangs Men’s Soccer

Peyton Gorans Headed to Mustangs Men’s Soccer
Tuesday, Apr 25, 2023
Peyton Gorans, a forward who redshirted at UC Davis this past season, has committed to play soccer at The Master's University.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Names Andy Newman Men’s Basketball Head Coach

CSUN Names Andy Newman Men’s Basketball Head Coach
Tuesday, Apr 25, 2023
Andy Newman was introduced as California State University, Northridge head men's basketball coach to over 100 guests on Monday night at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Earns 12th Straight Western State Conference Championship

Canyons Earns 12th Straight Western State Conference Championship
Tuesday, Apr 25, 2023
College of the Canyons closed out the regular season at Los Posas Country Club on Monday, winning the program's 12th straight Western State Conference championship and seeing four players earn All-WSC honors. The title is the program's 27th overall.
FULL STORY...

TMU Baseball Earns No. 4 Seed in GSAC Tourney

TMU Baseball Earns No. 4 Seed in GSAC Tourney
Monday, Apr 24, 2023
The Master's University baseball team has earned the No. 4 seed in next week's Golden State Athletic Conference Baseball Championship Tournament to be held at OC Great Park in Irvine.
FULL STORY...

Allanson, Cougars Walk Off 16-15 vs. Glendale

Allanson, Cougars Walk Off 16-15 vs. Glendale
Friday, Apr 21, 2023
Andrew Allanson teed off on a three-run home run for the College of the Canyons baseball team in the 11th inning to walk-off over visiting Glendale College 16-15 in a wild back-and-forth game that saw 12 pitchers used and a combined 22 runs scored after the sixth inning.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Peyton Gorans Headed to Mustangs Men’s Soccer
Peyton Gorans, a forward who redshirted at UC Davis this past season, has committed to play soccer at The Master's University.
Peyton Gorans Headed to Mustangs Men’s Soccer
CSUN Names Andy Newman Men’s Basketball Head Coach
Andy Newman was introduced as California State University, Northridge head men's basketball coach to over 100 guests on Monday night at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
CSUN Names Andy Newman Men’s Basketball Head Coach
Canyons Earns 12th Straight Western State Conference Championship
College of the Canyons closed out the regular season at Los Posas Country Club on Monday, winning the program's 12th straight Western State Conference championship and seeing four players earn All-WSC honors. The title is the program's 27th overall.
Canyons Earns 12th Straight Western State Conference Championship
City to Discuss Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget
The Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee will hold a meeting Tuesday, April 26, at 2:30 p.m.
City to Discuss Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget
CSUN Bestowing Honorary Doctorate to Local Tataviam Tribe Leader
California State University, Northridge will confer honorary doctorates on community leader and tribal president of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Rudy Ortega Jr., author and screenwriter Charles Yu and business leader and philanthropist Milt Valera at the university’s commencement ceremonies next month.
CSUN Bestowing Honorary Doctorate to Local Tataviam Tribe Leader
Princess Cruises Partners with Porsche
Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise line, is now the Official Cruise Vacation Partner for the Porsche Club of America.
Princess Cruises Partners with Porsche
Barger Reacts to $8M High Desert Corridor Rail Project Grant
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement today, following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent announcement that awarded $8 million for the High Desert Corridor Intercity High-Speed Rail Project (HDC Rail) from Cycle 6 of the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Grant Program:
Barger Reacts to $8M High Desert Corridor Rail Project Grant
Finally Family Homes Seeking Sponsors for Poker Tournament
What could be better than rubbing shoulders with fellow Santa Claritans while playing a friendly game of poker? How about enjoying dinner and two included drinks, while raising funds for a good cause?
Finally Family Homes Seeking Sponsors for Poker Tournament
Child & Family Center Named Regional Nonprofit of the Year
Child & Family Center received the Nonprofit Organization of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, California Chapter, Region G, which includes North Los Angeles County, Ventura County and Santa Barbara, at a ceremony held on April 11, at the William S. Hart School District in Santa Clarita.
Child & Family Center Named Regional Nonprofit of the Year
State Schools Chief Awarded for Excellence in Leadership
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was recently given an award for Excellence in Leadership by one of the state’s premier financial literacy organizations, the California Council on Economic Education.
State Schools Chief Awarded for Excellence in Leadership
Today in SCV History (April 25)
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
Bercaw Store
Suspect in Custody After Canyon Country Standoff
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau resolved a nearly six-hour standoff on Monday by taking a suspect into custody on the 19300 block of Newhouse Street in Canyon Country.
Suspect in Custody After Canyon Country Standoff
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 17 – Sunday, April 23.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
TMU Baseball Earns No. 4 Seed in GSAC Tourney
The Master's University baseball team has earned the No. 4 seed in next week's Golden State Athletic Conference Baseball Championship Tournament to be held at OC Great Park in Irvine.
TMU Baseball Earns No. 4 Seed in GSAC Tourney
Tri Source International Valencia Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Tri Source International held a grand unveiling of the company's cutting-edge headquarters in Valencia on April 13 with a SCV Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony which showcased TSI's unwavering commitment to local job creation, employee success and spirited community engagement.
Tri Source International Valencia Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
May 11: Ally Training for Fostering Youth Independence
May is National Foster Care Month. Fostering Youth Independence, the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth, is shining a light on the plight of these vulnerable youth, as well as the work it’s doing to help these youth overcome a shaky foundation and unlock the doors to a successful future.
May 11: Ally Training for Fostering Youth Independence
May 3: CSUN 31st Senior Film Showcase
The stories are as diverse as their filmmakers: An ex-gang member struggling to help his mother return home. A son fulfilling his father’s baseball dream. A father struggling to provide for his son. Two lonely people battling solitary confinement. An effort to negotiate peace in the middle of a war.
May 3: CSUN 31st Senior Film Showcase
Debbie Rupel Named Castaic Teacher of the Year
Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce that Debbie Rupel, an eighth grade teacher at Castaic Middle School, has been named the 2022-2023 District Teacher of the Year.
Debbie Rupel Named Castaic Teacher of the Year
UPDATE: Barricaded Suspect in Custody, Roads Reopen
Final SCV Sheriff's Station Update: All evacuations have been lifted. Residents are able to return to their homes on the 19000 block of Newhouse Street in Canyon Country. All roads have been opened as of 1 p.m.
UPDATE: Barricaded Suspect in Custody, Roads Reopen
I-210 On- and Off-Ramp Closures Scheduled
Santa Clarita Valley residents who travel on the I-210 the week of April 24-28 should be aware of ramp closures along the freeway between Sunland Boulevard and Foothill Boulevard.
I-210 On- and Off-Ramp Closures Scheduled
CalArts Welcomes Newly Accepted Students to Campus
California Institute of the Arts welcomed newly accepted students, friends and families to campus for a day of information sessions and informal meet-and-greets on Saturday, April 15.
CalArts Welcomes Newly Accepted Students to Campus
Bike Nights Return Wednesdays at Route 66
Bike Nights at Route 66 Classic Grill are back every Wednesday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., now through October. Live music, raffle prizes, BBQ.
Bike Nights Return Wednesdays at Route 66
April 25: SUSD Board to Review Board Policies
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
April 25: SUSD Board to Review Board Policies
Today in SCV History (April 24)
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency (now part of SCV Water) [story]
Castaic Lake
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: