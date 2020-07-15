Pizza Guys Opens in SCV as Franchise Expands in Southern California

SACRAMENTO – Pizza Guys, a Sacramento-founded pizza restaurant that specializes in fresh, high-quality food, has opened its first location in the Santa Clarita Valley at 27667 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus.

Local owner Manjit Kaur opened for business on Tuesday.

The company is planning to expand beyond its 69 locations and bring its menu to Southern California.

Even in a time of crisis, Pizza Guys has been able to thrive with strong sales and a recession-resistant business model. Pizza Guys has adapted its operations during the pandemic, and is offering curbside pickup, contactless delivery, and is using tamper-evident seals as well.

Driven by their passion to provide high quality food and give back to local communities, the brand is specifically eyeing the Inland Empire, Ventura, Orange, Riverside, and San Diego for development, and is searching for qualified partners who are ready to bring Pizza Guys to their area.

For almost 25 years, Pizza Guys has been committed to offering quality artisan pizzas and ensuring customer satisfaction. Home of the specialty pizza, all locations make their dough from scratch daily and top it with their secret blend of herbs, spices, and vine-ripened tomatoes grown in Central California. All ingredients are high-quality and always fresh. Without compromising quality, Pizza Guys offers deals to meet every budget and appeals to every customer.

The brand prides itself on its customer service and is looking to partner with pizza lovers and customer-oriented businesspeople.

Pizza Guys’ business model has allowed the brand’s stores to continue operating successfully throughout the pandemic.

“Delivery and take out restaurants have always been a good investment, but now more than ever we are seeing the benefits of our solid business model,” said Shahpour Nejad, CEO and co-founder of Pizza Guys. “Our brand has been put to the test during the pandemic and we have been doing really well. We are giving people the opportunity to enjoy a high-quality meal right at home, and during these uncertain times, pizza is a comforting meal to share with family and friends.”

This expansion throughout Southern California is part of Pizza Guys’ growth strategy to expand the brand’s presence throughout the West Coast and beyond. The brand has a strong passion for its home state and giving back to as many communities as possible.

Pizza Guys has been recently making headlines throughout various cities for donating thousands of pizzas to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

“When you join Pizza Guys, you join a family,” Nejad said. “We are a very hands-on franchise and do everything we can to support our local franchisees. You get the independence of being a business owner with the support and guidance from our experienced corporate team. We are looking for new additions to our family who can help share our delicious food with new communities in our home state of California.”

Along with Santa Clarita, the brand currently has three locations in Southern California — Apple Valley, Victorville and Rancho Cucamonga — and has a solid foundation for franchise support. As Pizza Guys grows, the concept will reach new areas and make meaningful connections with the local communities. Nejad believes they can open up to 75 locations in Southern California, providing up to 1,100 new job opportunities.

For more information about Pizza Guys’ franchise opportunity, visit https://www.pizzaguys.com/franchising.

About Pizza Guys

Founded in 1986 and franchising since 1994, Pizza Guys offers high-quality and delicious gourmet pizzas at a price point that can meet every budget. Each Pizza Guys pizza is handcrafted using fresh-made dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and a sauce made with fresh-packed, California-grown tomatoes, all topped with high-quality toppings from trusted brands. The brand currently has 69 stores open and operating across three states. The total investment necessary to begin operation of a Pizza Guys franchise can be up to $300,000.

For more information about Pizza Guys, visit https://www.pizzaguys.com/.