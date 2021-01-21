header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
68°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 21
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
Princess Cruises Announces Sale of Pacific Princess to Undisclosed Buyer
| Thursday, Jan 21, 2021
Princess Cruises Pacific Princess

Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises announced Thursday the sale of Pacific Princess to an undisclosed buyer. The sale of the cruise ship is in line with parent company Carnival Corporation’s plan to accelerate the removal of less efficient ships from its fleet.

Pacific Princess first joined the cruise line’s fleet in 2002, and originally entered service in 1999 as R3 for Renaissance Cruises. The boutique-style ship offered an intimate cruising environment, with a total of just 670 passengers, but incorporated many of the dining and entertainment options available on the cruise line’s larger cruise vessels.

Beloved by many loyal Princess guests, Pacific Princess sailed more than 1.6 Million nautical miles, 11 World Cruises and offered distinctive itineraries to sought-after destinations all over the world. In fact, The Love Boat’s “Captain Stubing” and Princess Cruises Ambassador Gavin MacLeod was on the ship’s navigation bridge as the ship sailed under the Golden Gate Bridge for the first time to kick off the inaugural season sailing to Alaska from San Francisco in May 2003.

“Pacific Princess holds so many memories and cherished experiences to all who sailed upon her,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “Pacific Princess offered a traditional style of cruising to unique destinations. While it’s difficult to say goodbye to our ‘Love Boat,’ our World Cruise and exotic itineraries continue onboard our Medallion Class-enabled Island Princess and Coral Princess, featuring the best Wi-Fi at sea, allowing guests to keep in touch with loved ones and share vacation memories along the way.”

Another historic moment for Pacific Princess was sailing a throwback cruise, recreating the cruise line’s very first itinerary to the iconic Mexican Riviera in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Princess Cruises on December 3, 2015. Attending this special cruise included the cast of “The Love Boat,” – Gavin MacLeod (Captain Stubing), Fred Grandy (Gopher, the chief purser), Ted Lange (Isaac, the bartender), Bernie Kopell (Doc, the ship’s doctor), Lauren Tewes (cruise director, Julie) and Jill Whelan (Vicki, the captain’s daughter). Together with the guests, they celebrated the role the show played in Princess Cruises’ five-decade-long history introducing the cruise line – and cruise vacations – to millions of people around the world.

Guests with bookings will be notified, and along with their travel advisors, will receive information on how to book another Princess Cruise when operations resume. Guests who prefer a refund will be accommodated.

###

About Princess Cruises:
One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world’s leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as “Best Cruise Line for Itineraries.” In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry’s most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
01-21-2021 Princess Cruises Announces Sale of Pacific Princess to Undisclosed Buyer
01-18-2021 SCV Husband-and-Wife Team Open Rapid COVID-19 Testing Company
01-15-2021 California High Court Makes Landmark Independent Contractor Ruling Retroactive
01-12-2021 Stay Green Announces Acquisition of Anaheim-Based Emerald Landscape Services
01-12-2021 Valencia-Based Lief Labs Appoints Yancy W. Riddle as New COO
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nominations Open for Annual Empowering HeArts Awards
Single Mothers Outreach (SMO) is proud to announce “Survivor” as the theme for the 11th annual Empowering HeArts fundraising gala set to take place virtually on Saturday, Aug. 7.
Nominations Open for Annual Empowering HeArts Awards
COC Recognized for Personal, Professional Learning Program
The College of the Canyons School of Personal and Professional Learning was presented an Honorable Mention award by the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges’ 2021 Exemplary Program Award.
COC Recognized for Personal, Professional Learning Program
Hart Seeking Members for Citizens’ Oversight Committee
The William S. Hart Union High School is looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee. These members will serve two-year terms with a maximum of three consecutive terms.
Hart Seeking Members for Citizens’ Oversight Committee
Princess Cruises Announces Sale of Pacific Princess to Undisclosed Buyer
Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises announced Thursday the sale of Pacific Princess to an undisclosed buyer.
Princess Cruises Announces Sale of Pacific Princess to Undisclosed Buyer
SoCal Edison Restores Power to Most SCV Residents
After a dayslong wind event hit the Santa Clarita Valley, most area residents power had been restored by Thursday morning.
SoCal Edison Restores Power to Most SCV Residents
Pedestrian Killed in Saugus Hit-and-Run Identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office identified Carlos Salgado-Ruiz, 35, of Santa Clarita, as the pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle in Saugus Wednesday night.
Pedestrian Killed in Saugus Hit-and-Run Identified
Today in SCV History (Jan. 21)
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 22,232; Vaccines in ‘Extremely Limited Supply’
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 262 new deaths and 6,492 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county's rollout of an extremely limited vaccine supply continues at Dodger Stadium and five supersites including Six Flags Magic Mountain.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 22,232; Vaccines in ‘Extremely Limited Supply’
Biden Inauguration: ‘This Is Democracy’ – President Calls for Unity in Inaugural Address
In what some hailed as the most important speech at an inauguration in modern American history, President Joe Biden called for a new era of unity and healing as he pledged to bring an end to the pandemic that has dramatically altered the lives of every American while leading the restoration of a battered economy.
Biden Inauguration: ‘This Is Democracy’ – President Calls for Unity in Inaugural Address
Biden’s Busy First Day: Action on COVID-19, Climate, Racial Equality
Almost directly after taking the oath as President of the United States, Joe Biden on his first day in office is expected to reverse a number of his predecessor’s policies and federal agency standards.
Biden’s Busy First Day: Action on COVID-19, Climate, Racial Equality
Wilk Named California Senate Republican Leader-Elect
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) was unanimously selected as Senate Republican Leader-elect, Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) announced Wednesday.
Wilk Named California Senate Republican Leader-Elect
New President Inaugurated: White House Changes Hands at Critical Moment in History
Concluding with his oath to faithfully uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution, Joseph R. Biden became the 46th president of the United States at noon Wednesday.
New President Inaugurated: White House Changes Hands at Critical Moment in History
Magic Mountain Opens Vaccination Site, Aims to Administer More Than 2K Doses a Day
The Los Angeles County Public Health Department opened the Six Flags Magic Mountain vaccination site Tuesday, one of the five larger vaccination sites opened this week in conjunction with the Fire Department and other agencies.
Magic Mountain Opens Vaccination Site, Aims to Administer More Than 2K Doses a Day
California Leads Charge Against Parting Gut of Endangered Species Act
California fired back on the Trump administration’s eleventh-hour attempt to gut the Endangered Species Act before the president left office Wednesday.
California Leads Charge Against Parting Gut of Endangered Species Act
L.A. County Health Officials Address Challenges to Vaccination Distribution
After nearly a year of lockdowns, social distancing, widespread infection, and COVID-19-related death in Los Angeles, residents are preparing for the next chapter of the pandemic: vaccination distribution.
L.A. County Health Officials Address Challenges to Vaccination Distribution
Officials: California’s Holiday COVID-19 Wave Appears to Have Crested
California’s holiday COVID-19 wave appears to have crested, with state officials announcing Tuesday that hospitalizations and new infections are starting to decrease for the first time in weeks.
Officials: California’s Holiday COVID-19 Wave Appears to Have Crested
California Leaders Blasted for Giving Less COVID-19 Aid to Small Communities
As coronavirus cases spiked to record highs and spurred statewide lockdowns this past summer, Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Legislature have scrambled to devise a COVID-19 aid plan for the state’s nearly $10 billion share of federal CARES Act funding.
California Leaders Blasted for Giving Less COVID-19 Aid to Small Communities
L.A. County COVID-19 Vaccine Signup Website Crashes
Soon after Los Angeles County officials announced Tuesday that, by the afternoon, residents age 65 and older could register for the COVID-19 vaccine, the signup website crashed, with thousands of inquiries pending.
L.A. County COVID-19 Vaccine Signup Website Crashes
Today in SCV History (Jan. 20)
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Ramps Up Large-Scale Vaccination Sites; SCV Tops 22,000 Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 186 new deaths and 7,902 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 22,102 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Ramps Up Large-Scale Vaccination Sites; SCV Tops 22,000 Total Cases
Pets Are Source of Unconditional Love During Uncertain World | Marcia Mayeda
I think everyone gave a sigh of relief at midnight on Dec. 31, 2020. The most troubling and stressful year in recent memory was finally over.
Pets Are Source of Unconditional Love During Uncertain World | Marcia Mayeda
Strong Winds Fuel Towsley Canyon Fire
A brush fire quickly spread near Towsley Canyon on Tuesday afternoon, with initial reports indicating it had grown by 50 acres within a half-hour.
Strong Winds Fuel Towsley Canyon Fire
Canyon Country Fire Threatens Structures
As winds continue to whip through the Santa Clarita Valley, firefighters are battling another brush fire in Canyon Country where structures may be threatened.
Canyon Country Fire Threatens Structures
California Issues Warning Against Batch of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine After Allergic Reactions Reported
SACRAMENTO – California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan issued the following statement Sunday recommending providers pause the administration of lot 41L20A of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine due to possible allergic reactions that are under investigation.
California Issues Warning Against Batch of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine After Allergic Reactions Reported
%d bloggers like this: