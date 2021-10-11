header image

October 11
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
Princess Cruises Continues History of Sailing to San Francisco Bay
| Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess, docked at Pier 27, marks the first cruise ship to return to San Francisco since the cruise industry pause in operations.

 

Princess Cruises celebrated Monday its return to San Francisco with the maiden call of Majestic Princess, the first cruise ship to visit the City by the Bay since the industry global pause of operations. Guests onboard Majestic Princess experienced the iconic attractions of San Francisco during a port call on a seven-day Classic California Coast voyage, sailing roundtrip from Los Angeles.

Long-time partners from the Port of San Francisco welcomed Princess Cruises back, recognizing the beneficial financial impact to local businesses.

“Princess has a long history of visiting the iconic Port of San Francisco with our guests marveling at the bucket-list experience of sailing underneath the Golden Gate Bridge,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “Our guests remain eager to be back on board enjoying a safe and real vacation.”

“The Port of San Francisco is excited to welcome back a safe return of Princess Cruises and all cruises to our renowned waterfront and city,” said Elaine Forbes, Executive Director of the Port of San Francisco. “The city has worked with cruise lines to ensure all CDC guidelines have been met or exceeded. The return of cruise is an important milestone for San Francisco’s economic recovery and will support our small and family-owned waterfront businesses.”

Majestic Princess offers a MedallionClass vacation, delivering the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising. It begins with OceanMedallion™, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from touch-free boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship.

Princess Cruises sailings onboard Majestic Princess are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. All fully vaccinated guests must also produce a negative, medically observed COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of their embarkation on all Princess sailings.

For the latest Princess COVID-19 health protocols, please visit https://www.princess.com/plan/cruise-with-confidence/cruise-health/covid-19-guest-protocols/.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website at http://www.princess.com/.

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world’s leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as “Best Cruise Line for Itineraries.” In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion device, the vacation industry’s most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation.

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Valencia-Based Commercial Real Estate Firm Closes on $3.1M SCV Transaction
Yair Haimoff from Valencia-based Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce the recent leased investment sale of a one-story warehouse building located in Valencia.
Valencia-Based Commercial Real Estate Firm Closes on $3.1M SCV Transaction
West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Claims Foothill League Title After Besting Hart in Four Sets
The West Ranch Wildcats (17-4, 11-0) had one goal in mind at the beginning of the season. With their win against the Hart Indians (12-6, 7-3) on Thursday, their goal of winning the Foothill League title was officially accomplished.
West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Claims Foothill League Title After Besting Hart in Four Sets
AOC Students Lend Helping Hand to Project Linus
Students from the Academy of the Canyons are taking it upon themselves to ease the fear and loneliness of children one blanket at a time through Project Linus.
AOC Students Lend Helping Hand to Project Linus
Vikings Steamroll Cowboys 52-0
Valencia had no problem shutting out the Canyon Cowboys in their Friday night Foothill league matchup.
Vikings Steamroll Cowboys 52-0
EPA Recognizes SCV Water as 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award Winner
SCV Water has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, which strives to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing.
EPA Recognizes SCV Water as 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award Winner
Filming This Week in SCV Includes Five TV Shows, One Commercial, One Documentary
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 11 - Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021:
Filming This Week in SCV Includes Five TV Shows, One Commercial, One Documentary
West Ranch Keeps Momentum Going with 37-14 Win Over Golden Valley
Turnovers were the story of the game between the West Ranch Wildcats and the Golden Valley Grizzlies.
West Ranch Keeps Momentum Going with 37-14 Win Over Golden Valley
SCV Residents Encouraged to Give Feedback on Recycling, Residential Trash Survey
In an effort to continue providing the highest quality residential trash and recycling services possible, the city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback through a brief online survey that can be taken by visiting bit.ly/gsc-survey1.
SCV Residents Encouraged to Give Feedback on Recycling, Residential Trash Survey
Cents Down Hart 28-6
Saugus senior quarterback Brady Welch sprung up from the turf at College of the Canyons, visibly upset, and immediately gave a Hart defensive player a shove and an earful.
Cents Down Hart 28-6
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 36,414; L.A. County Reports Eight New Deaths, 826 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday eight new deaths and 826 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,414 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 36,414; L.A. County Reports Eight New Deaths, 826 New Cases
Santa Clarita Resident Celebrates International 100th Birthday
From Switzerland to Santa Clarita, family and friends came from near and far to celebrate an incredible milestone in Ann DeGraaf’s life: her 100th birthday.
Santa Clarita Resident Celebrates International 100th Birthday
OLPH Parishioners Gather for Annual Blessing of the Animals
In honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, patron of animals and nature, Father Emmanuel Delphin blessed dogs, cats, some gerbils and even some fish.
OLPH Parishioners Gather for Annual Blessing of the Animals
CHP Awarded Federal Grant to Support Campaign Targeting Aggressive Driving
SACRAMENTO - Excessive speed and aggressive driving are a major concern on California freeways.
CHP Awarded Federal Grant to Support Campaign Targeting Aggressive Driving
Today in SCV History (Oct. 11)
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
Today in SCV History (Oct. 10)
2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
President Obama
Today in SCV History (Oct. 9)
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Blum Ranch
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Among Healthcare Workers Decline as Vaccination Requirements are in Effect; SCV Cases Total 36,285
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,204 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,285 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Among Healthcare Workers Decline as Vaccination Requirements are in Effect; SCV Cases Total 36,285
Sixteen Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board
The 16 William S. Hart Union High School District Teachers of the Year for the 2021/22 school year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.
Sixteen Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board
City Honors Dennis Koontz in Trailhead Dedication Ceremony
On Friday, Oct. 8, the Santa Clarita City Council gathered for a Trailhead Dedication Ceremony, to unveil the future home of the Dennis Koontz Trailhead in the San Francisquito Open Space.
City Honors Dennis Koontz in Trailhead Dedication Ceremony
Nov. 9: SCV Chamber to Recognize Local Veterans During Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, announced the return of their in-person ‘Salute to Patriots’ event scheduled for Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. in the courtyard of the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida.
Nov. 9: SCV Chamber to Recognize Local Veterans During Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations for Families Interested in Fostering Local Children in Need
The Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations for Families Interested in Fostering Local Children in Need
Bauer Speaks Out for 1st Time Since Being Placed on Administrative Leave
For the first time since sexual assault allegations surfaced this summer, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and former Santa Clarita resident Trevor Bauer posted a video to his YouTube channel to give a short update on his pending legal issues stemming from the allegations.
Bauer Speaks Out for 1st Time Since Being Placed on Administrative Leave
Today in SCV History (Oct. 8)
1858 - Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Butterfield stage
