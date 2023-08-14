header image

1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
Princess Cruises, Magic Castle Partner for Conjurer’s Cruise
| Monday, Aug 14, 2023
Princess Cruises Partners with Magic Castle

Princess Cruises revealed Monday the first-ever Magic Castle Conjurer’s Cruise, a week-long, magic filled experience with mind-blowing wonder aboard Discovery Princess Oct. 7-14, 2023.

Magic Castle Conjurer’s Cruise brings together two California icons – Princess Cruises, which made cruising a household name as the ocean-going co-star of the iconic Love Boat TV series, and Hollywood’s world-famous Magic Castle, known for 60 years as the mecca of magic and the legendary home to the Academy of Magical Arts.

The Magic Castle has championed the art of magic and cultivated the careers of magicians and illusionists worldwide for over six decades. The exclusive Magic Castle Victorian mansion in the Hollywood hills is a private clubhouse, accessible only by members and their guests. A typical evening – if there even is such a thing – features an array of magic from close-up performances to full stage illusion shows in its many showrooms. Attendees are surrounded by rare memorabilia, magnificent posters, unique bars – each with its own personality and a gorgeous multi-room dining area.

Now, for the first time ever, Princess Cruises is partnering with The Magic Castle to lift the veil of this iconic establishment by bringing the Magic Castle mission to the sea and expanding the audience of this unique experience. This specially themed, seven-day cruise sails roundtrip from Los Angeles, with day-long stops at three popular coastal California destinations, including San Francisco and San Diego, as well as Ensenada, Mexico.

Magic Castle Conjurer’s Cruise will feature a host of magic-themed events and activities, including:

– Performances by top magicians in the Princess Theater and throughout the ship including popular areas like the Piazza

– Magic workshops and lectures for the curious

– Fun events like a “Taste of Magic” offering refreshing magic-inspired cocktails and libations, and a “Magic of Cooking” demonstration

– Interesting artifacts from Magic Castle’s™ collection on display

– Magic Castle™-themed cocktail parties, dinners and brunches

– Specially themed films on the giant outdoor Movies Under the Stars

– A specially curated historical presentation with the founding family of the Magic Castle to hear firsthand how this
establishment came to be and what continues to make it so beloved today

“With this inaugural Magic Castle Conjurer’s Cruise, for the first time, Magic Castle Enterprises will offer elements of the Magic Castle experience outside the walls of our members-only establishment,” said Erika Larsen, president of Magic Castle Enterprises. “The cruise will be a true celebration of the magical arts, connecting magicians from our acclaimed community with enthusiasts who are fascinated by this mysterious world. We look forward to sharing the magic as we sail upon the stunning Discovery Princess, making our way along our gorgeous, and native, California coast.”

The newest ship in Princess fleet, Discovery Princess offers an array of guest-pleasing features, from delicious dining options and a luxurious spa to lavish entertainment and expansive teak-planked decks perfect for sunning and relaxing. While ashore, Magic Castle Conjurer’s Cruise participants can visit world-renowned wineries, explore interesting historical sites, natural landmarks and marvel at stunning Pacific seascapes.

Magic Castle Conjurer’s Cruise promises a magical time for all. Fans are encouraged to reserve their spot before it disappears.

To sign up for this captivating vacation experience, call 1-888-819-0310 or visit http://magiccastle.medallionclassmarket.com.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 15)
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
map
