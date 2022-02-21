Princess Cruises Updates Mask, Testing Requirements

Princess Cruises confirms that it is participating in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated program for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters through March 31.

It is advising guests of the following changes:

– Effective with cruises departing March 1, masks on board will be recommended but not required. There may, however, be certain venues and events where masks will be required.

– Additional flexibility for pre-cruising testing requirements will become available. Details will be posted to the Cruise Health section of our website.

– Princess will continue to meet the standard of vaccinated cruises.

“Princess has proven cruise vacations are safe and healthy for our guests and teams,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Going forward, Princess is prepared to adjust operating protocols to ensure our guests have amazing vacations while always protecting the safety of our guests, team members and destinations. We appreciate the ongoing collaboration among multiple government agencies as well as the support of Alaska officials and other delegations.”

Please see www.princess.com for additional information and updates.

