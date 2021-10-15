header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
77°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 14
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
Princess Unveils Additional Return to Service Plans
| Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Princess

Princess is announcing plans for additional ships returning to service in the United States for February, March and April 2022 sailing from Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver and Ft. Lauderdale.

Starting between Feb. 13, 2022 and April 22, 2022, cruises onboard three additional Princess MedallionClass ships will take guests to the Caribbean, Hawaii and the California Coast. Crown Princess, Island Princess and Royal Princess join the eight Princess ships scheduled to restart in 2021, representing 79 percent of Princess’ ship capacity.

– Crown Princess: On Feb. 13, Crown Princess will join Majestic Princess and Grand Princess for sailings from Los Angeles to the California Coast and Hawaii. Then, Crown Princess will position to Seattle to sail on a couple of Pacific Northwest Coastal voyages and to Hawaii. Crown Princess will also add another Alaska departure with a new 8-day Inside Passage cruise with Glacier Bay starting on April 29, 2022.

– Island Princess: Travels to the Caribbean starting March 6, from Ft. Lauderdale on a 14-day, 10-day and series of 7-day cruises to the Southern, Eastern and Western Caribbean.

– Royal Princess: California Coast sailings from Vancouver beginning April 8, 2022

“It has been thrilling to have our guests on board enjoying real vacations in Alaska and on the west coast,” said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer. “By April of 2022 we will have 11 of our ships back at sea, with the support of government and port officials, creating vacation memories for our guests.”

Princess cruises sailing through February 2022 are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.

We will continue to monitor the latest guidance from the CDC as well as local, state and federal officials in the ports we sail from and those we visit and will adjust our onboard protocols and vaccination requirements, as necessary. Should our vaccination approach change, we would notify guests prior to final payment.

Princess Medallionclass Vacation

All Princess ships offer TrulyTouchless experiences that simplifies the guest experience and delivers next-level service supporting new health protocols.

The cruise line’s award-winning OceanMedallion wearable device replaces the traditional cruise card and pairs with embedded IoT (“Internet of things”) -driven innovative technology to significantly expand touch-free options and personalization on board, including:

– Touchless embarkation and disembarkation

– Keyless stateroom entry

– Completely contactless commerce

– Simplified safety training

– On-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere on board

– Guest service requests via mobile device chat

– Location-based gaming and wagering

– Entertainment content via smart devices

Princess ships offers the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet, so guests can stay connected to the things and people they love and share vacation memories with ease.

To accommodate this restart, select cruises on Crown Princess will be cancelled.  Guests on these voyages will receive information on their rebooking options.

Cruises can be booked through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS

(1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website at www.princess.com.

# # #

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world’s leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as “Best Cruise Line for Itineraries.”  In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry’s most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation.

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
10-14-2021 Princess Unveils Additional Return to Service Plans
10-12-2021 Newsom Extends To-Go Alcohol Sales, Outdoor Dining
10-12-2021 SCV Water Working Toward the State’s 15% Voluntary Water Conservation Target
10-11-2021 Princess Cruises Continues History of Sailing to San Francisco Bay
10-11-2021 Valencia-Based Commercial Real Estate Firm Closes on $3.1M SCV Transaction
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Princess Unveils Additional Return to Service Plans
Princess is announcing plans for additional ships returning to service in the United States for February, March and April 2022 sailing from Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver and Ft. Lauderdale.
Princess Unveils Additional Return to Service Plans
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Care, Control Not Just for Cats & Dogs
People are often surprised when I tell them the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) cares for animals other than dogs and cats.
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Care, Control Not Just for Cats & Dogs
LACoFD Announces Red Flag Warnings for Santa Clarita This Weekend
With a Red Flag Warning in effect this Friday, at 6:00 a.m., through Saturday, Oct. 16, at 8:00 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre-deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the County.
LACoFD Announces Red Flag Warnings for Santa Clarita This Weekend
Study Shows Santa Clarita Community at High Risk of Extreme Climate Impacts
More than half of Los Angeles County residents, including those in the Santa Clarita Valley, live in a community deemed highly exposed to impending and severe climate impacts, according to a study released Thursday by the County’s Chief Sustainability Office (CSO).
Study Shows Santa Clarita Community at High Risk of Extreme Climate Impacts
Two Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Deputies Recognized for Dedication to Public Safety
Santa Clarita sheriff’s deputies Estevan Perez and Carmen Gudiel enjoyed an afternoon of recognition for their dedication to public safety from leaders at the local and state level of government.
Two Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Deputies Recognized for Dedication to Public Safety
Oct. 16: Skate-A-Thon Benefiting SNAP Sports
Special Needs Athletes & Peers (SNAP) Sports, will be holding a Skate-A-Thon fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 16, at The Cube Santa Clarita.
Oct. 16: Skate-A-Thon Benefiting SNAP Sports
Parent Sues Newhall School District $1M for Alleged Bullying, Negligence
A Stevenson Ranch Elementary School parent filed a $1 million lawsuit against the Newhall School District on Wednesday, alleging the district failed to properly address a multiyear issue of bullying involving his sons.
Parent Sues Newhall School District $1M for Alleged Bullying, Negligence
Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
One Detained After Angeles National Forest Brush Fire
A brush fire burned an acre in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, prompting a first-alarm brush response from firefighters.  
One Detained After Angeles National Forest Brush Fire
COC Hosts Local Hiring Fest To Help Combat Labor Shortage
College of the Canyons will be doing its part to help address the labor shortage by hosting a hiring fest, Friday Oct 22 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center
COC Hosts Local Hiring Fest To Help Combat Labor Shortage
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases In Homeless Population Declines; 36,495 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 16 new deaths and 742 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,446 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases In Homeless Population Declines; 36,495 Total SCV Cases
California Public Health Urges Californians To Get Their Flu Shot
As the fight against COVID-19 continues, the California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to get vaccinated against the flu now to protect yourself and your loved ones.
California Public Health Urges Californians To Get Their Flu Shot
Santa Clarita Public Library Introduces New ‘Trail Tales’
The Santa Clarita Public Library has launched “Trail Tales” in Duane R. Harte Park, for a physical and literary adventure. 
Santa Clarita Public Library Introduces New ‘Trail Tales’
Santa Clarita Students Encouraged To Join The Final Mile Challenge
A fan-favorite event returns when the 25th Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, is held on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Santa Clarita students in K-6 grade are invited to participate in the Final Mile Challenge, presented by Kaiser Permanente, to run a marathon for free.
Santa Clarita Students Encouraged To Join The Final Mile Challenge
7th Annual Santa Clarita Oktoberfest Returns To Wolf Creek
After last year's "NO-KTOBERFEST" , the Santa Clarita Oktoberfest is back to celebrate the 7th edition this year, and 6 years at Wolf Creek Brewery, soon to be Lucky Luke Brewing Co.
7th Annual Santa Clarita Oktoberfest Returns To Wolf Creek
Grand Re-Opening Of Newhall Family Theatre Kicks Off With Free Performance Event Saturday
The Newhall Family Theatre will be hosting a dual celebration – re-opening after the long pandemic closure and marking its 80th anniversary – with a free, interactive event for children and a talent showcase for all ages.
Grand Re-Opening Of Newhall Family Theatre Kicks Off With Free Performance Event Saturday
Assistance League Retail Store To Become Art Gallery For Upcoming ‘A Day Of Art’
The Resale Store from the Assistance League will be transformed into an art-gallery-for-a-day filled with art in a variety of formats next month and is inviting all to see.
Assistance League Retail Store To Become Art Gallery For Upcoming ‘A Day Of Art’
Wilk Calls For Release Of Lab Report From Valencia Based Covid Lab
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is putting pressure on the California Health and Human Services Agency, calling for the investigative report regarding the PerkinElmer COVID-19 laboratory in Valencia to be released.
Wilk Calls For Release Of Lab Report From Valencia Based Covid Lab
Today in SCV History (Oct. 13)
1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Campton store
Canyon Country Fire Captain Louie Cervantes Recognized for National Hispanic Heritage Month
Fire Capt. Louie Cervantes, from Fire Station 107 in Canyon Country, was honored for his dedication to public safety Friday as part of National Hispanic Heritage Month.
Canyon Country Fire Captain Louie Cervantes Recognized for National Hispanic Heritage Month
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Cases Among Pregnant Women; 36,446 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 16 new deaths and 742 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,446 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Cases Among Pregnant Women; 36,446 Total SCV Cases
Former Foothill League Girls’ Tennis Players Become Coaches
Chris Mansfield, former Hart girls’ tennis coach from 2007 to 2016, who also coached the boys from 1980 to 2016, recently shared how much it means to him to be able to watch his former players as they coach, lead, teach and share their passion for the game.
Former Foothill League Girls’ Tennis Players Become Coaches
Former Hart Football Coach Mike Herrington Named to CIF Hall of Fame
The CIF Southern Section announced its 37th Hall of Fame class Monday, which included nine inductees. Former Hart High football head coach and current offensive coordinator, Mike Herrington, is one of the nine.
Former Hart Football Coach Mike Herrington Named to CIF Hall of Fame
Newsom Extends To-Go Alcohol Sales, Outdoor Dining
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Friday that allows the sale of to-go alcoholic beverages and outdoor dining expansions to continue as restaurants continue to work toward recovery from the pandemic.
Newsom Extends To-Go Alcohol Sales, Outdoor Dining
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: