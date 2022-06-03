header image

Providence SoCal Contributes $608M for Food, Shelter, Health Care
| Friday, Jun 3, 2022
Providence Holy Cross

Driven by its belief that health is a human right, Providence Southern California provided $608 million in funding and services to care for those in need outside the walls of its 11 Southern California hospitals.

In many cases partnering with like-minded nonprofit organizations, Providence helped tackle some of the region’s toughest challenges including housing for those who are homeless, providing nutritious food to those in need and offering physical and mental health care to the most vulnerable.

“Our work in the community has long been our best kept secret but we believe it’s significant and provides a model for partnerships, shared strategy and commitment to meaningful solutions to help lift those most in need,” said Kevin Manemann, chief executive, Providence Southern California.

Renton, Wash.-based Providence, with 52 hospitals in seven western states, released its “2021 Annual Report to Our Communities” this week, detailing community investment that amounted to $1.9 billion throughout the health system as well the regional and local contributions. Under state and federal laws, this investment in the health of our communities comes from profits, after expenses and aligns with the Providence mission of outreach to the poor and vulnerable. We regularly assess community needs to determine where our support is most needed and we partner when possible, to ensure the necessary expertise. These programs are among those detailed in the report:

–Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley partnered with the Hesperia Unified School District to connect students to mental health care, including providing a wellness center at a middle school where two children died by suicide.

–In the San Fernando Valley, Providence partners with North Valley Caring Services, which offers drive-thru food distribution, free overnight parking as well as showers and breakfast for those who are homeless and job training. It is working with the organization to link its client to local health clinics.

–In Orange County, Providence St. Jude Medical Center contributed $4 million to build and equip a low-cost medical, dental/mental health center in Anaheim. The health center is adjacent to a family resource center, a school and a library, creating a comprehensive campus of services in a high-need community.

–And across the region, Providence is addressing disparities in health care with two programs targeting the unmet health needs in our Black communities. Partnering with Stand Up 2 Cancer, Providence is distributing free colorectal cancer screening kits and in a partnership with Live Chair Health, Providence is promoting blood pressure checks, often times at barbershops, to combat a condition that is prominent among Blacks.

Annual employee engagement surveys show a significant majority of staff members say the Providence Mission resonates with them, that they are called to carry on the work of the founding Catholic sisters.

“This commitment to our communities defines both the Providence mission of outreach and our promise to all: know me, care for me, ease my way,” Manemann said. “We are grateful for the many organizations that agree to partner with us so that together we can have a much great impact.”

Providence Southern California is Southern California’s largest health system with 11 hospitals, more than 100 clinics, outpatient centers, TrinityCare Hospice and its TrinityKids Care pediatric hospice, Providence High School, home health care services, eight wellness centers, telehealth and numerous physician groups in its Southern California Region.
