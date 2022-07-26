header image

Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 26
1870 - Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story]
Armantha Thibaudeau
Providence L.A. Hospitals Earn National Rankings
| Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Providence Holy Cross

All 10 Providence Southern California hospitals earned high rankings from U.S. News & World Report, including five that ranked nationally for specialty care.

U.S. News announced its prestigious Best Hospitals rankings and ratings on July 26, bestowing a total of 137 honors on the 10 hospitals. Of approximately 415 hospitals across the state, eight Providence hospitals in Los Angeles and Orange counties were rated among California’s top 37. Those earning national rankings are:

Providence Mission Hospital with campuses in Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach, No. 34 in the nation for orthopedics, and No. 38 for rehabilitation for acute and outpatient care.

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills ranked No. 35 for orthopedics and No. 36 for obstetrics/gynecology.

Providence St. Jude Medical Center, Fullerton, No. 39, for rehabilitation. Ranked nationally for the second year in a row.

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Burbank, 45, for diabetes care/endocrinology.

Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, 47, for rehabilitation.

“I want to thank every single physician and caregiver who is raising the level of care in these specialties, ensuring exceptional quality for our patients,” said Kevin Manemann, chief executive, Providence Southern California. “Through teamwork, shared expertise and innovation, half of our hospitals are among the top 50 across the nation in these four areas of patient care.”

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

“Providence is committed to its long-standing tradition of outstanding quality and exceptional care for our patients and their loved ones,” Manemann added. “That is the essence of our promise to one another and to all who are under our care: Know me, care for me, ease my way.”

The 10 Providence SoCal hospitals received a total of 114 “high performing” accolades for specialties and procedures, meaning they performed among the top 10 percent across the U.S. in specific areas.

In Los Angeles County, Providence Holy Cross and Providence Saint John’s Health Center, Santa Monica, tied for No. 9, in the L.A. Metro Area, No. 17 in the state; Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Burbank, tied at Nos. 15 and 26; and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center came in at No. 21 and tied at 37 in the state.

Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana – High performing in diabetes and endocrinology, geriatrics, neurology and neurosurgery, and for procedures and treatment for, colon cancer surgery, COPD, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, pneumonia and stroke.

Providence Holy Cross – High performing in cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, pulmonary and lung surgery, urology and for procedures and treatment for, colon cancer surgery, COPD, heart attack, heart failure, hip fracture, kidney failure, pneumonia and stroke.

Providence Little Company of Mary Torrance – High performing in neurology and neurosurgery, and orthopedics, and for these procedures and treatment of conditions: aortic valve surgery, back surgery, COPD, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, pneumonia, prostate surgery and stroke.

Providence Saint John’s – Rated high performing in geriatrics, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, and pulmonology and lung surgery, and for these procedures and conditions: back surgery, COPD, colon cancer surgery, heart attack, heart failure, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery, stroke and uterine cancer surgery.

Providence Saint Joseph – High performing in geriatrics, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and urology, and for procedures and treatment of COPD, colon cancer surgery, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, pneumonia and stroke.

All three Orange County medical centers ranked among hospitals in both the region and the state. Providence Mission tied at No. 7 in the L.A. Metro Area and tied for No. 15 statewide; Providence St. Joseph, Orange, tied at both No. 12 and No. 25; and Providence St. Jude Medical Center, Nos. 18 and 31, also tying.

Providence Mission – High performing in diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, and pulmonology and lung surgery, and for procedures and treating conditions: back surgery, COPD, colon cancer surgery, heart attack, heart failure, hip fracture, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia and stroke.

Providence St. Joseph, Orange – High performing in geriatrics, orthopedics, and pulmonology and lung surgery and for procedures and treatment for aortic valve surgery, back surgery, COPD, colon cancer, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip fracture, kidney failure, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia, stroke and TAVR (Transcatheter aortic valve replacement.)

Providence St. Jude – High performing in orthopedics and pulmonology and lung surgery and for performance in treatment of COPD, colon cancer surgery, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip fracture, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement and stroke.

And in the High Desert, Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley rated high performing for treatment of COPD, diabetes, heart failure, kidney failure, pneumonia and stroke.

For the 2022-23 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. For the first time, U.S. News rated eligible hospitals in Ovarian Cancer Surgery, Prostate Cancer Surgery and Uterine Cancer Surgery. In the 15 specialties, 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. State and metro area rankings reflect the highest performing hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care.

“The hospitals named to the U.S. News Honor Roll excel across numerous specialties and service lines,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “When patients and their medical professionals are considering their options for care, the rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need.”

U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.

For more information, visit Best Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook and Twitter.

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 52 hospitals, over 1,000 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing, and much other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 120,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash. and Irvine, Calif.
Sept. 11: Sierra Hillbillies Celebrating 55 Years

Sept. 11: Sierra Hillbillies Celebrating 55 Years
Monday, Jul 25, 2022
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will celebrate 55 years on Sunday, Sept. 11, with Andy Allemao delivering calls for SSD squares and Cindy Mower will cue rounds for the afternoon.
FULL STORY...

Celebrity Waiter Fundraiser Celebrates ‘A Night in Hollywood’ at SCV Senior Center

Celebrity Waiter Fundraiser Celebrates ‘A Night in Hollywood’ at SCV Senior Center
Friday, Jul 22, 2022
The annual Celebrity Waiter fundraising event to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center raised more than $100,000 said SCV Senior Center CEO Chief Executive Officer Kevin MacDonald.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Announces Summer Lineup

Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Announces Summer Lineup
Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival is hosting its annual Summer Theatre Festival.
FULL STORY...

Two Local Programs Receiving L.A. County Arts Grant

Two Local Programs Receiving L.A. County Arts Grant
Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
To support local arts nonprofits and the communities they serve, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced $4,518,000 million in grant awards through its Organizational Grant Program.
FULL STORY...
Caltrans Announces 45-Day Closures of I-210 Polk and Yarnell Ramps
The California Department of Transportation announces long-term closures of multiple westbound Interstate 210 on and off-ramps in Sylmar for paving work.
Caltrans Announces 45-Day Closures of I-210 Polk and Yarnell Ramps
City Issues Call for Artists for Valencia Library Woodland Nature Scenes
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking five new artists to create work to be displayed above the Children’s Area in the Valencia Library Branch from March 2023 through March 2024.
City Issues Call for Artists for Valencia Library Woodland Nature Scenes
July 27: Hart Board Expected to Approve New Rio Norte Principal
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union School District Governing Board will be held at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 27.
July 27: Hart Board Expected to Approve New Rio Norte Principal
Sept. 3: Something Old, Something New Exhibit
Laurie Morgan, Santa Clarita Artists Association award-winning artist, will have a solo art show from Sept. 1 to 30, 2022 at Fastframe, 24204 Valencia Blvd., Valencia
Sept. 3: Something Old, Something New Exhibit
2022 Assessment Roll Shows 7.7 Percent Increase in Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang certified the 2022 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth for the 12th-consecutive year with the increase in assessed value of all taxable property countywide.
2022 Assessment Roll Shows 7.7 Percent Increase in Santa Clarita
Urgent Need for Blood Donors
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.
Urgent Need for Blood Donors
West Nile Virus Found in Nine More L.A. County Communities
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed 15 additional mosquito samples that tested positive for West Nile virus.
West Nile Virus Found in Nine More L.A. County Communities
Santa Clarita Receives 28th Consecutive Finance Award
For the 28th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
Santa Clarita Receives 28th Consecutive Finance Award
Aug. 12: COC Valencia Campus Hosting Welcome Day
On Friday, Aug. 12, College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day to better assist its incoming class of freshman students, as well as prospective and continuing students.
Aug. 12: COC Valencia Campus Hosting Welcome Day
Circus-Style Entertainment, Improv Coming to The MAIN
Enjoy your time at the theatre and take in a pair of unique shows taking place Aug. 5 and 6 only at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Circus-Style Entertainment, Improv Coming to The MAIN
CSUN Announces New Women’s Basketball Director of Operations
California State University, Northridge, head women's basketball coach Carlene Mitchell has announced the addition of Willnett Crockett to the Matadors' staff. Crockett will serve as the director of operations for CSUN.
CSUN Announces New Women’s Basketball Director of Operations
JCI Santa Clarita Implementing Financial Workshop for Teens
Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita is organizing a new project called “Get Real: Adulting 101” that aims to show teens how much money it takes to live on a monthly basis.
JCI Santa Clarita Implementing Financial Workshop for Teens
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
I hope you are all enjoying the summer and taking some time for rest and recreation.
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
Barger Issues Open Letter Opposing Mask Mandate
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued an open letter Monday to vocalize her opposition to reinstating a countywide masking mandate this week.
Barger Issues Open Letter Opposing Mask Mandate
Sept. 11: Sierra Hillbillies Celebrating 55 Years
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will celebrate 55 years on Sunday, Sept. 11, with Andy Allemao delivering calls for SSD squares and Cindy Mower will cue rounds for the afternoon.
Sept. 11: Sierra Hillbillies Celebrating 55 Years
Newsom Signs Gun Safety Bills into Law
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CN) — Taking shots at Texas and the U.S. Supreme Court in hopes of also protecting Californians, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several gun safety bills into law Friday.
Newsom Signs Gun Safety Bills into Law
Monday COVID Roundup: 388 New SCV Cases; Deaths Total 484
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday a total of 33 new deaths and 15,319 new cases countywide over the weekend, with 388 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: 388 New SCV Cases; Deaths Total 484
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (July 25)
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
Today in SCV History (July 24)
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
July 22-24: L.A. County Animal Care and Control Celebrates National Pet Adoption Weekend
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control, a national leader in animal shelter management, was recognized in June 2022 by Best Friends Animal Society as ranking 10th out of 100 shelters nationally for improving its lifesaving of animals.
July 22-24: L.A. County Animal Care and Control Celebrates National Pet Adoption Weekend
Today in SCV History (July 23)
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
SCVNews.com
