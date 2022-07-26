Providence L.A. Hospitals Earn National Rankings

All 10 Providence Southern California hospitals earned high rankings from U.S. News & World Report, including five that ranked nationally for specialty care.

U.S. News announced its prestigious Best Hospitals rankings and ratings on July 26, bestowing a total of 137 honors on the 10 hospitals. Of approximately 415 hospitals across the state, eight Providence hospitals in Los Angeles and Orange counties were rated among California’s top 37. Those earning national rankings are:

Providence Mission Hospital with campuses in Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach, No. 34 in the nation for orthopedics, and No. 38 for rehabilitation for acute and outpatient care.

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills ranked No. 35 for orthopedics and No. 36 for obstetrics/gynecology.

Providence St. Jude Medical Center, Fullerton, No. 39, for rehabilitation. Ranked nationally for the second year in a row.

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Burbank, 45, for diabetes care/endocrinology.

Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, 47, for rehabilitation.

“I want to thank every single physician and caregiver who is raising the level of care in these specialties, ensuring exceptional quality for our patients,” said Kevin Manemann, chief executive, Providence Southern California. “Through teamwork, shared expertise and innovation, half of our hospitals are among the top 50 across the nation in these four areas of patient care.”

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

“Providence is committed to its long-standing tradition of outstanding quality and exceptional care for our patients and their loved ones,” Manemann added. “That is the essence of our promise to one another and to all who are under our care: Know me, care for me, ease my way.”

The 10 Providence SoCal hospitals received a total of 114 “high performing” accolades for specialties and procedures, meaning they performed among the top 10 percent across the U.S. in specific areas.

In Los Angeles County, Providence Holy Cross and Providence Saint John’s Health Center, Santa Monica, tied for No. 9, in the L.A. Metro Area, No. 17 in the state; Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Burbank, tied at Nos. 15 and 26; and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center came in at No. 21 and tied at 37 in the state.

Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana – High performing in diabetes and endocrinology, geriatrics, neurology and neurosurgery, and for procedures and treatment for, colon cancer surgery, COPD, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, pneumonia and stroke.

Providence Holy Cross – High performing in cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, pulmonary and lung surgery, urology and for procedures and treatment for, colon cancer surgery, COPD, heart attack, heart failure, hip fracture, kidney failure, pneumonia and stroke.

Providence Little Company of Mary Torrance – High performing in neurology and neurosurgery, and orthopedics, and for these procedures and treatment of conditions: aortic valve surgery, back surgery, COPD, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, pneumonia, prostate surgery and stroke.

Providence Saint John’s – Rated high performing in geriatrics, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, and pulmonology and lung surgery, and for these procedures and conditions: back surgery, COPD, colon cancer surgery, heart attack, heart failure, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery, stroke and uterine cancer surgery.

Providence Saint Joseph – High performing in geriatrics, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and urology, and for procedures and treatment of COPD, colon cancer surgery, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, pneumonia and stroke.

All three Orange County medical centers ranked among hospitals in both the region and the state. Providence Mission tied at No. 7 in the L.A. Metro Area and tied for No. 15 statewide; Providence St. Joseph, Orange, tied at both No. 12 and No. 25; and Providence St. Jude Medical Center, Nos. 18 and 31, also tying.

Providence Mission – High performing in diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, and pulmonology and lung surgery, and for procedures and treating conditions: back surgery, COPD, colon cancer surgery, heart attack, heart failure, hip fracture, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia and stroke.

Providence St. Joseph, Orange – High performing in geriatrics, orthopedics, and pulmonology and lung surgery and for procedures and treatment for aortic valve surgery, back surgery, COPD, colon cancer, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip fracture, kidney failure, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia, stroke and TAVR (Transcatheter aortic valve replacement.)

Providence St. Jude – High performing in orthopedics and pulmonology and lung surgery and for performance in treatment of COPD, colon cancer surgery, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip fracture, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement and stroke.

And in the High Desert, Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley rated high performing for treatment of COPD, diabetes, heart failure, kidney failure, pneumonia and stroke.

For the 2022-23 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. For the first time, U.S. News rated eligible hospitals in Ovarian Cancer Surgery, Prostate Cancer Surgery and Uterine Cancer Surgery. In the 15 specialties, 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. State and metro area rankings reflect the highest performing hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care.

“The hospitals named to the U.S. News Honor Roll excel across numerous specialties and service lines,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “When patients and their medical professionals are considering their options for care, the rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need.”

U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.

For more information, visit Best Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook and Twitter.

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 52 hospitals, over 1,000 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing, and much other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 120,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash. and Irvine, Calif.

