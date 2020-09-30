‘Random Reads’ Launched Oct. 1 by Santa Clarita Public Library

The Santa Clarita Public Library buildings may be closed, but book browsing will be available via the new “Random Reads” program beginning October 1.

The new service allows residents to check out five random book titles based on a range of audience-specific categories such as preschool, young adult, adult non-fiction, romance, large print, picture books and others.

The surprise selections will be delivered curbside to patrons for them to enjoy or return via book drop.

To request your Random Reads, call 661-259-0750, let a library team member know the range of books you are interested in and head to curbside pick-up at the library branch nearest to you.

Please remember to bring identification and your library card number for pick-up.

Random Reads was developed to meet the needs of the community and to offer a service aimed at filling a gap created by COVID-19 building closures.

Curbside random book selections now allow the library team to provide a comparable service to browsing. Residents seeking more granular book genres or subjects are encouraged to search the library’s online catalog at SantaClaritaLibrary.com or email library@santa-clarita.com for assistance.

To learn more, contact Interim Library Administrator David Janning, at djanning@santa-clarita.com.