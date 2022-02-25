Randy Cude Promoted to Managing Director by Spectrum Commercial R.E.

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc. has promoted Randy Cude to managing director of its Santa Clarita Valley office.

Cude started his career following the footsteps of his father, working on construction projects where he learned real estate from the ground up. He has been a licensed real estate agent for nearly 30 years, working with a broad range of organization and involved with thousands of assignments.

In his role as executive vice president, Cude was instrumental in the evaluation, sales, property management and marketing of hundreds of properties for more than 25 institutional lenders. He has represented tenants and landlords and has been involved in the planning and development of ground-up retail projects.

Prior to joining Spectrum CRE, Cude was a senior vice president at NAI Capital, where he was a top producing broker year after year during his 13 years at the company.

As a local expert, Cude has been recognized and awarded by Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation and Santa Clarita Valley Business Journal with multiple awards for his outstanding performance in the industry.

“Randy is truly an outstanding individual and a commercial real estate professional with an excellent track record of integrity and success. With Randy’s vision, passion, and organizational skills, we are confident he will elevate our team and increase productivity in our Santa Clarita Valley Office.” said Executive Managing Director, Yair Haimoff.

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2018, is headquartered in Valencia and has offices in Woodland Hills, Encino and Century City. For more information visit Spectrum CRE.

