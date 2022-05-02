REAL ID Deadline One Year Away

SACRAMENTO – If you still need a REAL ID, you have one year before the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require federally accepted identification, like a REAL ID or valid passport, to board a flight within the United States or visit secure federal facilities and military bases. A REAL ID may be your most important carry-on starting May 3, 2023.
Go to REALID.dmv.ca.gov to start your application and upload your documents before visiting a DMV office to complete the process. You will need to provide one proof of identity, two proofs of California residency, and your Social Security number. A bear and star on your driver’s license or identification card indicates you have a REAL ID.
“The California DMV has taken many steps to make getting a REAL ID as easy and convenient as possible,” said DMV director Steve Gordon. “By going online to fill out the application and upload necessary documents, customers can get in and out of a field office in minutes. I encourage Californians to get their REAL ID now to beat the expected rush as the federal enforcement deadline draws closer.”
As of April 1, 2022, nearly 13 million Californians have upgraded to a REAL ID, which is easy to do when you renew.
You may not need a REAL ID to fly or enter secure federal buildings if you currently have a valid passport, military ID, Global Entry Card or other federally approved document. While a passport may allow you to fly within the U.S., a REAL ID does not replace a passport for international travel.
To get a REAL ID for the first time, you will need to visit a field office to finalize your application and take a new photo. Most field offices statewide have appointments within seven days and you may check office wait times online before going.
Recently, the DMV has taken many steps to offer more digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.
With more customers using online services, DMV offices have more space to accommodate Californians who need a REAL ID or otherwise have to visit an office.
Volunteers are sought to help clean up and help in the reconstruction of the Dagger Flat Trail near Bear Divide in Sand Canyon. No experience required. A work party is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11, at 8 a.m.
The city of Santa Clarita will soon begin construction work on the annual Road Rehab project, which uses slurry seal and overlay road treatment to improve City roadways and address maintenance concerns before they develop into larger issues.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, May 4, beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
As the third-largest city in Los Angeles County, I find it admirable that we, in Santa Clarita, continue to prioritize the importance of open space, nature and parks. These outdoor spaces are amazing for our health as noted in our One Story Once City book – "The Nature Fix."
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed four new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,550 new cases countywide, with 98 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,959, county case totals to 2,872,203 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 73,816, with 470 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
The California Institute of the Arts School of Theater will present the stage play "The Great Gatsby," based on the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel of the same name, Friday April 29 through Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m., along with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Senate Bill 1367, part of Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk's legislative package calling for accountability, transparency and integrity in the state government's procurement process, failed to pass the Senate Governmental Organization Committee because the majority of Democrats refused to vote on it.
Santa Clarita is looking to hire part-time Graffiti Workers in the Community Preservation Division. This position will help staff remove graffiti throughout the community, input data regarding graffiti incidents and conduct inventory checks.
No. 20 College of the Canyons softball closed out the regular season in winning fashion on Tuesday, April 26 posting a 10-4 conference win over Antelope Valley College at Whitten Field to clinch a postseason berth for a ninth straight season.
The Santa Clarita Valley Jigsaw Puzzle Group will hold a puzzle swap/trade/buy/sell event on May 7 10 a.m. to noon at the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot on the Sears side, just off Citrus Street.
