Today in
S.C.V. History
December 13
1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story]
Auto Club Topper
Recycle Trees After the Holiday Season at Drop-Off Locations
| Wednesday, Dec 13, 2023
Water drop


Burrtec Waste Industries has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish four convenient locations for residents to recycle their Christmas trees this holiday season.

The locations offer residents an additional way to safely and quickly dispose of holiday trees, in addition to utilizing curbside pick-up services.

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 26, and lasting through Sunday, Jan. 14, Santa Clarita residents are encouraged to drop off their trees at any of the following locations:

-Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350.

-Newhall Community Center – 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.

-Canyon Country Community Center – 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

-Valencia Town Center – corner of Citrus Street and Valencia Boulevard, Valencia, CA 91355.

Small trees, wreaths and garlands may also be dropped off at the above locations or placed inside curbside green organics carts for pick up on scheduled service days.

Before disposing of any of these items, please remove all ornaments, lights and tree stands. Flocked, painted, fireproofed and artificial trees will be accepted, but will not be recycled.

Additionally, single-family residences can place holiday trees at the curb on their regular collection day starting Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Saturday, Jan. 13, and multi-family property residents can place their trees adjacent to bins within their complex. As in previous years, for trees over six feet, please cut them in half and place them curbside, outside of the green organics cart. The trees will be picked up but service may be delayed based on available staffing.

Recycled trees are kept out of landfills and benefit the environment by being repurposed into soil, compost or mulch. Help the City of Santa Clarita in the fight to recycle right this holiday season and recycle your fresh holiday trees, wreaths and garland!

For questions regarding the Holiday Tree Recycling Program, please contact Burrtec at (661) 222-2249 or email the City of Santa Clarita at environment@santaclarita.gov.
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Wednesday, Dec 13, 2023
FULL STORY...

Dec. 14: One Day Only Passport Fair in Newhall

Dec. 14: One Day Only Passport Fair in Newhall
Tuesday, Dec 12, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita will host a Community Passports Fair for Santa Clarita residents on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to apply for a new passport.
FULL STORY...

Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita

Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, Dec 11, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 11 - Sunday, Dec. 17.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 12: City Council Meets for Annual Council Reorganization

Dec. 12: City Council Meets for Annual Council Reorganization
Friday, Dec 8, 2023
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12. The council will first meet in special meeting at 5 p.m. for the annual city council reorganization where a new mayor will take up the gavel and a new mayor pro tem will be elected.
FULL STORY...

NHL’s ‘United By Hockey’ Mobile Museum Visits Santa Clarita

NHL’s ‘United By Hockey’ Mobile Museum Visits Santa Clarita
Friday, Dec 8, 2023
Do you have a love for history and hockey? If you do, head over to The Cube—Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia for the “United by Hockey” Mobile Museum on Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 3 – 9 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Gibbons Conservation Center Earns November Matching Gift
The Gibbons Conservation Center is thrilled to announce they reached their goal, thanking everyone who donated to their November Matching Gift of $15,000.
Gibbons Conservation Center Earns November Matching Gift
CSUN Prof:1994 Earthquake Recovery Influenced Quick Repair of Recent 10 Freeway Fire
The November fire that shut down a section of the 10 Freeway — subsequently reopening more than a week after the blaze severely damaged a crucial artery for Los Angeles drivers — brought comparison to the 1994 Northridge earthquake and damage it caused to roadways across the region.
CSUN Prof:1994 Earthquake Recovery Influenced Quick Repair of Recent 10 Freeway Fire
Win a $500 Gift Card to Local Mom & Pop Shops
As the busiest shopping season of the year ramps up, the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, Team DEO, is calling on all L.A. County residents to shop at local mom and pop shops and small businesses across the county during the holiday season.
Win a $500 Gift Card to Local Mom & Pop Shops
Dec. 14: Circle K Offering 40 Cents Per Gallon off Fuel
Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is lighting up the holiday season with a major discount at the pump throughout the West Coast.
Dec. 14: Circle K Offering 40 Cents Per Gallon off Fuel
SCV Water, COC Partner to Develop Project Management Training
SCV Water recently partnered with the College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute to develop a Project Management training for local water professionals.
SCV Water, COC Partner to Develop Project Management Training
COC’s Uniquely Abled Program Receives Award
The College of the Canyons Workforce and Economic Advancement division was distinguished as one of the top-performing training providers by the South Bay Workforce Investment Board for its 100 percent job placement of Uniquely Abled Academy graduates.
COC’s Uniquely Abled Program Receives Award
Jan. 2-5: COC Winter Institute for Grades 6-8
Do you have a child or student that is a sixth to eighth-grader with no plans during Winter Break the week of Jan. 2-5? The College of the Canyons Winter Institute is offering hands on career exploration for junior high school students entering sixth, seventh or eighth grade.
Jan. 2-5: COC Winter Institute for Grades 6-8
SCV Corvette Club Donates to Sheriff’s Annual Toy Drive
The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club recently delivered carloads of toy donations for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station annual toy drive. The SCV Sheriff's Station is collecting toys through Monday, Dec. 18.
SCV Corvette Club Donates to Sheriff’s Annual Toy Drive
Dec. 14: One Day Only Passport Fair in Newhall
The city of Santa Clarita will host a Community Passports Fair for Santa Clarita residents on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to apply for a new passport.
Dec. 14: One Day Only Passport Fair in Newhall
Landlord Relief Fund Officially Launched
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has announced the official launch of the $68.6M Landlord Relief Fund to assist mom-and-pop landlords recoup losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Landlord Relief Fund Officially Launched
Castaic School District Board Elects 2024 Officers
The Governing Board of the Castaic Union School District met on Monday, Dec. 11 to elect new officers for 2024. Janene Maxon will serve as board president and Fred Malcomb will serve as clerk.
Castaic School District Board Elects 2024 Officers
Today in SCV History (Dec. 12)
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
Feb. 24: TMU’s 30th Annual Creation Summit
Commitment to a literal six-day creation has marked The Master’s University since its founding.
Feb. 24: TMU’s 30th Annual Creation Summit
WiSH Foundation Seeking Performers for Hart District Talent Show
Calling all William S. Hart Union High School District performers, students, teachers and administrators! WiSH is excited to introduce Hart District's Got Talent Variety Showcase.
WiSH Foundation Seeking Performers for Hart District Talent Show
Cougars Snap Five-Game Losing Streak at San Diego Mesa
College of the Canyons traveled to San Diego Mesa College recently, snapping a five-game losing streak by bringing home an 83-77 double-overtime victory.  
Cougars Snap Five-Game Losing Streak at San Diego Mesa
Six-Year-Old with Cystic Fibrosis Named Honorary Matador
California State University, Northridge baseball head coach Eddie Cornejo announced the addition of six-year-old Andrew Rivera as an honorary Matador this season.
Six-Year-Old with Cystic Fibrosis Named Honorary Matador
Lady Mustangs Come Up Short in Exhibition Match Against LMU 46-58
The Master's University women's basketball team traveled down to Los Angeles Sunday for an exhibition game against NCAA Division I Loyola Marymount, coming up on the short end of the 58-46 score.
Lady Mustangs Come Up Short in Exhibition Match Against LMU 46-58
Jan. 7: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Remember the Alamo’ Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will dance to caller Mike Seastrom, who along with his wife, Lisa, will call an SSD dance in barn dance style with Contra, line and round dancing between tips Sunday, Jan. 7, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Jan. 7: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Remember the Alamo’ Dance
Ken Striplin | Festive Guide to Holiday Sustainability
As we embrace the joy and warmth of the holiday season, I want to share some valuable insights on how we can make this time even more special – by giving back to our community and protecting our planet.
Ken Striplin | Festive Guide to Holiday Sustainability
COC Awarded $600K for Zero Textbook Cost, OER Materials
College of the Canyons has been awarded $600,000 from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office in support of Zero Textbook Cost (ZTC) acceleration and Open Educational Resources (OER) materials that can be used and repurposed by other California community colleges.
COC Awarded $600K for Zero Textbook Cost, OER Materials
Dec. 13: COC Board Slated to Elect New Officers
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for its annual organizational and business meeting Wednesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 5 p.m.
Dec. 13: COC Board Slated to Elect New Officers
