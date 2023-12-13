Recycle Trees After the Holiday Season at Drop-Off Locations

Burrtec Waste Industries has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish four convenient locations for residents to recycle their Christmas trees this holiday season.

The locations offer residents an additional way to safely and quickly dispose of holiday trees, in addition to utilizing curbside pick-up services.

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 26, and lasting through Sunday, Jan. 14, Santa Clarita residents are encouraged to drop off their trees at any of the following locations:

-Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350.

-Newhall Community Center – 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.

-Canyon Country Community Center – 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

-Valencia Town Center – corner of Citrus Street and Valencia Boulevard, Valencia, CA 91355.

Small trees, wreaths and garlands may also be dropped off at the above locations or placed inside curbside green organics carts for pick up on scheduled service days.

Before disposing of any of these items, please remove all ornaments, lights and tree stands. Flocked, painted, fireproofed and artificial trees will be accepted, but will not be recycled.

Additionally, single-family residences can place holiday trees at the curb on their regular collection day starting Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Saturday, Jan. 13, and multi-family property residents can place their trees adjacent to bins within their complex. As in previous years, for trees over six feet, please cut them in half and place them curbside, outside of the green organics cart. The trees will be picked up but service may be delayed based on available staffing.

Recycled trees are kept out of landfills and benefit the environment by being repurposed into soil, compost or mulch. Help the City of Santa Clarita in the fight to recycle right this holiday season and recycle your fresh holiday trees, wreaths and garland!

For questions regarding the Holiday Tree Recycling Program, please contact Burrtec at (661) 222-2249 or email the City of Santa Clarita at environment@santaclarita.gov.

