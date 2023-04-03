header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
44°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 4
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
Red Cross, Peanuts Partner During National Volunteer Month
| Monday, Apr 3, 2023
Snoopy Shirts

April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross is celebrating the millions of people who volunteer to give blood, platelets and plasma throughout the year. This month, the Red Cross and Peanuts are joining forces as a reminder that it’s cool to be kind and help save lives.

Don’t wait until there’s a crisis to give – donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long.

People coming together to care for one another is the humanitarian spirit shared by the Red Cross community and Peanuts. Donors are encouraged to take a page from the comic strips that have charmed generations and take care of one another by making a blood or platelet donation. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

As a thank-you, all who come to give April 1-23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and Peanuts T-shirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town, Joe Cool, while supplies last.* Those who come to give April 1-30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California. This getaway includes flights, hotel, a $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide.​​​​​​​​​​​​

Upcoming Santa Clarita Valley blood donation opportunities from April 3 – April 23:

Canyon Country

4/4/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Elks Lodge #2379, 17766 Sierra Hwy

Santa Clarita

4/3/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

4/5/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

4/7/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

4/8/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

4/12/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

4/15/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

4/16/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

4/19/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

4/20/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

4/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks<

4/23/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

Valencia

4/4/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd, Suite 3274

4/17/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd.

4/19/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

 Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

 About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/la or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossLA.

About Peanuts:

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Red Cross, Peanuts Partner During National Volunteer Month

Red Cross, Peanuts Partner During National Volunteer Month
Monday, Apr 3, 2023
April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross is celebrating the millions of people who volunteer to give blood, platelets and plasma throughout the year.
FULL STORY...

April 20: Topgolf Fundraiser Benefits The Painted Turtle

April 20: Topgolf Fundraiser Benefits The Painted Turtle
Thursday, Mar 30, 2023
Get ready "fore" some Topgolf Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m., benefiting the local nonprofit The Painted Turtle.
FULL STORY...

Holiday Light Tour Donates Money, Canned Food to Local Nonprofits

Holiday Light Tour Donates Money, Canned Food to Local Nonprofits
Thursday, Mar 30, 2023
Santa Clarita Valley residents once again came together during the 2022 holiday season to raise money and donate items to charity, as approximately 2,500 riders joined Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour.
FULL STORY...

March 29: SNAP Sports Fundraiser at Salt Creek

March 29: SNAP Sports Fundraiser at Salt Creek
Tuesday, Mar 28, 2023
SNAP Sports, a nonprofit adaptive sports program for special needs athletes will hold a wine tasting fundraiser Wednesday, March 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive #115, Valencia, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Classes Still Available at ARTree Despite Damage to Studio 1

Classes Still Available at ARTree Despite Damage to Studio 1
Monday, Mar 27, 2023
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (April 4)
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
COC Men’s Swim Team Ties for First at WSC Home Meet
College of the Canyons hosted Western State Conference (WSC) meet No. 3 at the Cougar Natatorium on March 31, with the men's team tying for an historic first-place result and the women's side swimming to fourth in the team standings.
COC Men’s Swim Team Ties for First at WSC Home Meet
CSUN Beach Volleyball Sweeps St. Katherine; Falls to Concordia
The California State University, Northridge beach volleyball team (13-12) split a Saturday at Great Park as the Matadors swept Saint Katherine for the second straight day before falling in a tight 3-2 decision to host Concordia Irvine. 
CSUN Beach Volleyball Sweeps St. Katherine; Falls to Concordia
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
As the president of our chapter, I am thrilled to tell you about all the fantastic events we have had this March.
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
Mustangs Celebrate First-Ever GSAC Men’s Volleyball Championship
Braden Van Groningen took advantage of an overpass on match point to hammer the ball to the floor to give The Master's University their first-ever Golden State Athletic Conference Championship in men's volleyball.
Mustangs Celebrate First-Ever GSAC Men’s Volleyball Championship
Two Grand Glams Propel Mustangs Into Menlo Oaks Sweep
The Master's University baseball team got eight home runs, including two grand slams, to win both games of Saturday's doubleheader and sweep the three-game series over the Menlo Oaks.
Two Grand Glams Propel Mustangs Into Menlo Oaks Sweep
Historic Snowpack Blankets California Mountains
(CN) — California received so much snow this winter it could be the biggest snow year on record since 1950, according to the results of most crucial snow survey of the water year.
Historic Snowpack Blankets California Mountains
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Art is for Everyone
Art makes life brighter, both for artists and for audiences.
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Art is for Everyone
Red Cross, Peanuts Partner During National Volunteer Month
April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross is celebrating the millions of people who volunteer to give blood, platelets and plasma throughout the year.
Red Cross, Peanuts Partner During National Volunteer Month
Samantha Rodriguez, Simon Sampson Named COC Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Samantha Rodriguez (women's track & field) and Simon Sampson (men's track & field) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 20-27.
Samantha Rodriguez, Simon Sampson Named COC Athletes of the Week
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 3 – Sunday, April 9.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions
Mayor’s Monthly Message | Cowboy Festival Returns
From Concerts in the Park - to Light Up Main Street, our City is known for producing world-class events year-round.
Mayor’s Monthly Message | Cowboy Festival Returns
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (April 3)
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
General Store
Today in SCV History (April 2)
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
Today in SCV History (April 1)
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
Public Health Issues COVID Guidance for Schools, Worksites, Healthcare
With the end of countywide COVID-19 emergency declarations on March 31, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Heal is aligning county safety measures with federal and state COVID-19 guidance, while continuing to require a few common-sense measures at worksites, educational institutions and healthcare facilities to reduce COVID-19-related disruptions and protect the people at highest risk of severe illness.
Public Health Issues COVID Guidance for Schools, Worksites, Healthcare
April 29: Day at the Rocks Open House Event
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area will host a Day at the Rocks family-friendly open house event on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
April 29: Day at the Rocks Open House Event
April 8: SCV Water Hosts Free Small Space Gardening Class
Want to try your hand at gardening but don’t have much space? Learn how to start your garden in a small space. Be creative and add vegetables and lush greenery to your patio. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency's free virtual landscape and gardening workshop, "Small Space Gardening," on Saturday, April 8, at 9 a.m.
April 8: SCV Water Hosts Free Small Space Gardening Class
SCV Sheriff’s Station Competes in Baker to Las Vegas Relay
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station 2023 Baker to Vegas Team is competing in the 120 mile Baker to Las Vegas Challenge Cup Relay which starts in Baker, Calif. on Saturday, April 1 and ends in Las Vegas, Nev. on Sunday, April 2.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Competes in Baker to Las Vegas Relay
April 3-9: I-5 North County Enhancements Project
Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority reminds drivers in the Santa Clarita Valley the I-5 North County Enhancements Project will continue with work on SR-14 to Magic Mountain Parkway and SR-126 to Parker Road planned for the week of April 3 to April 9.
April 3-9: I-5 North County Enhancements Project
April 1: Impulse Music Rock Show
Join Impulse Music Co. for another Impulse Rock Show on Saturday, April 1 at 6 p.m.
April 1: Impulse Music Rock Show
Immerse Yourself in Rich Western Heritage at 2023 Cowboy Festival
As you make your way down Main Street in Old Town Newhall, the sight of buffalo soldiers, the smell of an old cast iron Dutch ovens cooking peach cobbler and the sound of cowboy boots clacking against the wooden slats of the sidewalks will instantly transport you to the early days of the West.
Immerse Yourself in Rich Western Heritage at 2023 Cowboy Festival
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: