[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
56°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 26
1821 - SCV (with the rest of Alta Calif.) becomes territory of Mexico during war for Mexican independence from Spain [story]
map
Remote Instruction Resumes at COC
| Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020
COC Remote Instruction

After a weeklong pause for most classes and services, College of the Canyons resumed instruction and the delivery of student services in remote formats Monday.

The unprecedented move was taken to reduce the exposure of coronavirus and to facilitate the transition of all in-person classes to remote learning.

“The gargantuan task of transitioning our courses and student services into a remote delivery format has never been done before in our college’s 50-year history,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “In just a matter of days, we went from having 25 percent of our classes online to almost 100 percent, as well as our critical support services. That was no small feat, but we did it thanks to the coordinated efforts of our dedicated faculty, classified staff and administrators, who have been working tirelessly to make this change as seamless as possible for our students. This has truly been a collective effort on the part of our entire college, and a reflection of the commitment and quality for which we are known.”

College of the Canyons expects classes to continue in remote delivery formats for the remainder of the spring semester, including late-start courses.

Student services will be provided remotely at least until April 13. The decision on when to re-open campus offices for in-person services will be made based on recommendations provided by public health officials in the coming weeks.

Student services that have transitioned to remote delivery include:
– Admission & Records – Students with questions should send an email to admissions@canyons.edu. Some services, such as transcript requests and enrollment verifications, continue to be self-service via My Canyons.
– Canvas – For help with the Canvas online learning platform, students can visit the Online Education website for video tutorials, tips and tricks. Support can also be reached via email at cvsupport@canyons.edu.
– Counseling – Students can schedule an online appointment with counselors. Counselors will contact students through MyCanyons with instructions on how to access online appointments.
– Financial Aid – Financial aid staff can be reached via email at finaid@canyons.edu.
– The Learning Center (TLC) – TLC is offering online tutoring in math, science, and writing during normal hours of operation. Canvas support for students continues to be available. Remote tutoring is available through the TLC website.
– Library – Students can access full-text article databases, streaming media and e-books on the Library website. Students can also receive reference support via Zoom, chat, and email. Students can also participate in recorded workshops to understand how to use the remote Library services and how to conduct research.
– Peer Advising – COC student peer advisors are available to help through email, Zoom, Google Hangout. – Connect with the team by sending an email to peeradvisor@canyons.edu.
– Student Health & Wellness Center – The Student Health & Wellness Center still offers many resources on its website. It will continue to provide six free sessions a semester of personal counseling via 50-minute phone appointments to currently enrolled students. Appointments can be scheduled by emailing StudentHealthCenter@canyons.edu.
– Veterans Resource Center – Students can email veterans@canyons.edu with any questions or to schedule an appointment with an academic counselor.

Thanks to emergency legislation, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be authorized to continue GI Bill payments without interruption during this national emergency.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to prevent or minimize a disruption to benefit for our students,” said Renard Thomas, director of Veteran Affairs at the college. “We know that they need the benefit for living expenses and all the more right now. We moved most of our operations online and students can contact us through email and we created a Canvas Course to provide them additional services.”

College of the Canyons will continue to follow the direction of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more updates and information, please monitor the college’s coronavirus resource website and its social media accounts.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CSUN Professor Creates Interactive COVID-19 Tracking Maps

CSUN Professor Creates Interactive COVID-19 Tracking Maps
Thursday, Mar 26, 2020
Hoping to get a better grasp on how COVID-19 is impacting people at the local level, California State University, Northridge geography professor Steven Graves has created interactive maps that track the virus’ progress county by county on the national level, and neighborhood by neighborhood in Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

Remote Instruction Resumes at COC

Remote Instruction Resumes at COC
Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020
After a weeklong pause for most classes and services, College of the Canyons resumed instruction and the delivery of student services in remote formats Monday.
FULL STORY...

Study Shows How Long COVID-19 Lives on Cardboard, Metal, Plastic

Study Shows How Long COVID-19 Lives on Cardboard, Metal, Plastic
Saturday, Mar 21, 2020
The study suggests that people may acquire the coronavirus through the air and after touching contaminated objects. Scientists discovered the virus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
FULL STORY...

White House Friday: US to Waive Interest on Student Loans

White House Friday: US to Waive Interest on Student Loans
Friday, Mar 20, 2020
President Donald Trump announced Friday that the Department of Education will temporarily waive interest on all federally held student loans.
FULL STORY...

COC Trustees Grant Emergency Authority to Chancellor Van Hook

COC Trustees Grant Emergency Authority to Chancellor Van Hook
Thursday, Mar 19, 2020
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees on Thursday declared an emergency throughout the Santa Clarita Community College District and granted Dr. Van Hook emergency authority to respond effectively and immediately to changes that affect the college in the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Supes Look to Remove Villanueva as Head of Emergency Response Efforts
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking to remove Sheriff Alex Villanueva from heading the county’s emergency response efforts.
Supes Look to Remove Villanueva as Head of Emergency Response Efforts
Applications Now Being Accepted for Sempra Foundation’s Nonprofit Hardship Fund
Southern California Gas Company, a long-time member of the SCV Chamber of Commerce, and current member of the Board of Directors, is pleased to share the Sempra Energy Foundation COVID-19 NonProfit Hardship Fund.
Applications Now Being Accepted for Sempra Foundation’s Nonprofit Hardship Fund
Record 3.2 Million Americans File Unemployment Claims
(CN) – A record 3.2 million Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits last week – nearly five times the previous benchmark set during the 1982 recession – as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the U.S. and global economies.
Record 3.2 Million Americans File Unemployment Claims
REAL ID Deadline Extended 1 Year
Chad Wolf, acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), released the following statement regarding the extension of REAL ID Enforcement Deadline:
REAL ID Deadline Extended 1 Year
Kaiser Canyon Country, Santa Clarita Temporarily Close
Kaiser Permanente announced Wednesday that it has temporarily closed select medical offices in Santa Clarita due to the coronavirus.
Kaiser Canyon Country, Santa Clarita Temporarily Close
CSUN Professor Creates Interactive COVID-19 Tracking Maps
Hoping to get a better grasp on how COVID-19 is impacting people at the local level, California State University, Northridge geography professor Steven Graves has created interactive maps that track the virus’ progress county by county on the national level, and neighborhood by neighborhood in Los Angeles County.
CSUN Professor Creates Interactive COVID-19 Tracking Maps
Thousands of Canyon Country Residents Affected by Power Outage
A power outage was reported in the Canyon Country area Thursday morning, affecting thousands of residents at home and in nearby shopping centers.
Thousands of Canyon Country Residents Affected by Power Outage
Surprise: Standing Rock Wins | Commentary by Leon Worden
Remember how the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and its allies from across the country and around the globe fought to keep the Dakota Access oil pipeline away from the tribe’s primary water intake on the Missouri River? Remember how they weren’t successful? Well, guess what.
Surprise: Standing Rock Wins | Commentary by Leon Worden
Today in SCV History (March 26)
1821 - SCV (with the rest of Alta Calif.) becomes territory of Mexico during war for Mexican independence from Spain [story]
map
Message to the Community | By SCV Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has provided our station with additional patrol resources to ensure our community is safe, and we will continue to work tirelessly to identify and apprehend anyone committing crime in our community.
Message to the Community | By SCV Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez
Governor, Untie Our Nursing Students’ Hands | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
We need immediate action to waive existing regulations that limit instructional flexibility and ensure we are poised to meet the demand for trained healthcare personnel in the months ahead.
Governor, Untie Our Nursing Students’ Hands | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
Ice Station Valencia Closes Permanently
After 20 years of faithfully serving the skating community, Ice Station Valencia is sadly announcing that it will be closing its doors permanently, effective immediately.
Ice Station Valencia Closes Permanently
Child & Family Center CEO: Support Services Available
Santa Clarita Child & Family Center CEO Joan Aschoff sent a letter to the community offering the center's mental health, substance use and domestic violence support services during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Child & Family Center CEO: Support Services Available
California Wednesday: 2,535 Cases; Deaths Jump 33%
The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Wednesday: the state now has 2,535 confirmed cases.
California Wednesday: 2,535 Cases; Deaths Jump 33%
L.A. County Wednesday: 799 Cases, 3 New Deaths; 15 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 138 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and three new deaths, bringing the county total to 13, Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director, said in a news conference midday Wednesday.
L.A. County Wednesday: 799 Cases, 3 New Deaths; 15 Cases in SCV
Despite WHO Warning, Trump Reiterates Call to Reopen US
The world is knocking on the door of its second opportunity to suppress the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, but at the White House, President Donald Trump renewed calls for America to focus on returning to business as usual – and soon.
Despite WHO Warning, Trump Reiterates Call to Reopen US
LA Archdiocese Closes Catholic Churches Till Further Notice
In a continued commitment to reducing the spread of the COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced further liturgical guidelines for Catholic parishes in the Archdiocese, including the closure of all churches to the public until further notice.
LA Archdiocese Closes Catholic Churches Till Further Notice
Banks OK Mortgage Grace Period as 1 Million Californians File Jobless Claims
California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a dose of good news for homeowners on Wednesday, announcing the nation’s largest banks will voluntarily freeze mortgage payments for 90 days on families mired in the COVID-19 crisis.
Banks OK Mortgage Grace Period as 1 Million Californians File Jobless Claims
Three Charged in SCV Carjacking, AV Robberies
Three men have been charged in connection with a series of robberies, including the attempted carjacking and shooting of a woman in the driveway of her Stevenson Ranch home, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Three Charged in SCV Carjacking, AV Robberies
Senate, White House Reach $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal for COVID-19 Relief
After five days of negotiations, Senate leaders and the White House agreed on a roughly $2 trillion stimulus deal early Wednesday aimed at rescuing an economy ravaged by the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus by aiding businesses, workers and hospitals.
Senate, White House Reach $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal for COVID-19 Relief
Kaiser Opens COVID-19 Drive-up Testing for its Members
As part of its response plan to combat the novel coronavirus, Kaiser Permanente has opened “drive-up” testing sites for its members who have met the necessary criteria, officials said.
Kaiser Opens COVID-19 Drive-up Testing for its Members
Judge Denies Freelancers’ Bid to Upend California Labor Law
A federal judge has denied a bid by freelance journalists and photographers to block parts of a California labor law designed to require gig-economy companies to offer employee status and benefits to their workers.
Judge Denies Freelancers’ Bid to Upend California Labor Law
LASD Warns of Jump in Online Scams, Door-to-Door Ripoffs
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Fraud & Cyber Crimes Bureau, Emerging Cyber Trends Team has seen an uptick in online phishing scams, fake emails, bogus texts and in-person door-to-door ripoffs related to the COVID-19 emergency, according to an LASD bulletin to the community Wednesday.
LASD Warns of Jump in Online Scams, Door-to-Door Ripoffs
Villanueva Adds 1,300 Deputies to the Field, Suspends Gun Shop Closure
Speaking as one of the leaders at the Emergency Operations Center, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tuesday afternoon that 1,300 deputies would be transitioned from non-essential posts to posts in the field.
Villanueva Adds 1,300 Deputies to the Field, Suspends Gun Shop Closure
%d bloggers like this: